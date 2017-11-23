ADHOC

Mi, 17.01.2018 11:30

Fritz Nols AG: Fritz Nols AG acquires more than 5% of Megafanstore Marketing Ltd. - New ICO with Blockchain component in preparation

Frankfurt am Main (pta016/17.01.2018/11:30) - Fritz Nols AG has more than 5% of Megafanstore Marketing Ltd. acquired and plans to increase its stake to more than 15%. The company is active in the area of distribution and production of merchandising products related to the upcoming World Cup. To finance the current product range, i.e. the World Cup fan shirt, the Fritz Nols AG has arranged a financing over 40,000 euros. The World Cup fan shirt can be pre-ordered on today:

https://www.megafanshop.com/laender/deutschland/deutschland-fantrikot/a-300113/

Megafanstore Marketing is active in the field of 3D fan characters / avatars and mini-movies. With the company 3dyourbody an exclusive cooperation for Germany was completed. In the UK, the launch of a scanner in Manchester is in preparation. In particular, the business with avatars is to be expanded. Avatars can be used in virtual worlds or football simulation games and online games. A boom is expected in the next few years because major software companies have announced that they want to offer special interfaces for importing avatars. First tests can be seen on www.3dminifan.de

The financial investment was made in view of a planned IPO of Megafanstore Marketing Ltd. and a COIN ICO in preparation. Very high valuations are achieved on the stock exchange, especially for IPOs with Blockchain components.

Within the next 4 weeks, the pre-sales phase for the planned Coin ICO with a volume of 200 million euros is expected to start.

In the process, analogously to the Aeternum Coin, whose ICO has already been successfully launched, it will be an asset-backed structure. The allocation of funds is to invest 50% in sports club bonds and 50% in the operation of mining rigs (Blockchain). Blockchain activities are operated by Mining Farm GmbH, which has world-leading technology in blockchain mining. The computer systems are powered by small hydroelectric power plants in Austria with electricity, so that the electricity costs are only about 2 cents / KWH. If you send us an email, hk@fritznols.com will send you the mining documents. The specially developed software constantly compares between 30 different coins around the clock. It is then switched automatically and "mined" for the highest-yielding coin Last year, this Intelligent Software was able to generate a return on investment and operating costs of more than 85%.

The essential point of this planned Coin ICO with Megafanstore, however, is that the widest possible acceptance of the new coin as a means of payment should be achieved. Coins are used when buying fan merchandise, when using virtual online games and as currency via prepaid cards at major events such as football matches.

Numerous major events in Germany already pay with cash is no longer possible, instead, only the payment with prepaid cards is offered. However, this has the disadvantage that the credit on the respective prepaid cards is not transferable and for the refund of remaining credit often long waiting times at special machines are necessary.

Due to the rapid technical development in the field of fintech, there are now prepaid cards on the market, which can be charged with cryptocurrencies or US dollars, euros or GBP. In addition, the individual currencies can be exchanged at low cost or also be rebooked to other accounts.

The Megafanstore will establish a subsidiary in the next few days, which will carry out the coin issue.

Further information about the Megafanstore can be found at: www.megafanstore.com/ir

The business model of the new business field of Fritz Nols AG is to receive compensation for the advice on the launch and the ICO of cryptocurrencies and to generate ongoing remuneration for the administration of the deposited assets of the respective cryptocurrency. It is also intended to invest in individual ICOs themselves. It can be observed that more and more market participants are turning to asset-backed cryptocurrencies and gaining more and more acceptance and thus achieving fungibility. The regular fees are usually between 0.5% and 2% of the AUM's plus profit sharing in the amount of 10 to 25% (high watermark).

Founded in 1975, Fritz Nols AG was a traditional German floor brokerage company now specializing in capital market advice by listing SMEs, M&A and issuance of corporate bonds from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). A 100% subsidiary asset manager manages investment funds in Singapore and Cayman Islands, specialized in the investment strategy Distressed & Special Situations (companies in difficult phases mainly in the financial services sector) and the HFT related investment strategy Systematic Quantitative CTA (news-related quantitative systems).

For more information, visit http://www.aeternumcoin.com. The sponsor ID is hen992kle .

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as the business, earnings, financial and asset situation of Fritz Nols AG. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual much expected from the development differs. The forward-looking statements to have the time of publication validity. The Fritz Nols AG does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation. Furthermore, no guarantee for the future business development can be adopted. Maybe the records enter developments that lead to various projects as planned can not be realized or investments turn out to be a non-sense. The Fritz Nols AG assumes no liability.

(Ende)