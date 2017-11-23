|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
PRESSETERMINE
Hotel Bern
04.01.2018 00:00
04.01.2018 00:00
04.01.2018 00:00
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
03.01.2018 19:50
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
Mi, 03.01.2018 19:55
pta20180103014
Business news for the stock market
Fritz Nols AG: Successful start of the Aeternum Coin ICO
Frankfurt am Main (pta014/03.01.2018/19:55) -
As already announced at the end of December, Fritz Nols AG has started the strategic business area "crypto currencies". The exclusive distribution rights for the initial placement for the cryptocurrency of the new generation, the Aeternum Coin for the German-speaking region, began successfully on January 1, 2018.
The first issue volume will be 100 million tokens. Already in the pre-sales phase, which ended on 31.12.2017, so far, Aeternum Coins in the equivalent of over 1 million tokens at 0.75 USD per Coin have been placed. The Aeternum Coin is voluntarily undertaking a review by the ETH Zurich. The security standards of the blockchain and the smart contracts are approved and confirmed by the prime standard. The Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich, on par with MIT in the US, is one of the leading institutes in this field and one of Einstein's academic home.
Founded in 1975, Fritz Nols AG was a traditional German floor brokerage company now specializing in capital market advice by listing SMEs, M&A and issuance of corporate bonds from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). A 100% subsidiary asset manager manages investment funds in Singapore and Cayman Islands, specialized in the investment strategy Distressed & Special Situations (companies in difficult phases mainly in the financial services sector) and the HFT related investment strategy Systematic Quantitative CTA (news-related quantitative systems).
Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as the business, earnings, financial and asset situation of Fritz Nols AG. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual much expected from the development differs. The forward-looking statements to have the time of publication validity. The Fritz Nols AG does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation. Furthermore, no guarantee for the future business development can be adopted. Maybe the records enter developments that lead to various projects as planned can not be realized or investments turn out to be a non-sense. The Fritz Nols AG assumes no liability.
(Ende)
PRESSETEXT.TV
Austrian Compliance Award 2017 vergeben
23.11.2017
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising