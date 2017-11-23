ADHOC

Fritz Nols AG: New strategic focus in the new generation of crypto currencies

Frankfurt am Main (pta015/28.12.2017/20:35) - Fritz Nols AG will launch the strategic business unit "Cryptocurrencies" next year in 2018. The exclusive distribution rights for the initial placement for the cryptocurrency of the new generation, the Aeternum Coin (www.aeternumcoin.com) for the German-speaking region has been secured. The first issue volume amounts to 100 million euros. Already in the pre-sales phase, which ends on 31.12.2018, so far Aeternum Coins with a value of more than 1 million Euro have been placed at 0.75 Euro per Coin. After that, the official ICO starts on January 1st, 2018 with the issue price of 1 EURO per Coin.

Unlike Bitcoin, the Aeternum Coin is backed by assets. The risk and volatility correspondingly lower. Due to the high volatility and the decentralized controlled administration, it is now very difficult with BitCoins to process payment transactions since the booking alone takes several hours. It can be observed that more and more market participants are switching to asset-backed cryptocurrencies (Ethereum-based coins). Comparable is the new generation with the basic idea of the Bretton Woods System and the Gold Standard. The fathers of Bretton Woods introduced the gold standard to stabilize exchange rates and counterbalance inflation.

Over the last few months, trading volumes at the leading cryptocurrency exchanges have exploded. Daily, a volume of over 10 billion to 20 billion US Dollar in cryptocurrency trading, with Bitcoin trading volume accounting for approximately 50% of the total market. There are currently over 30 cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of USD 1 billion, with Bitcoin leading the market with a market capitalization of over USD 200 billion.

The Aeternum Coin is an interesting alternative on the one hand for newcomers to the crypto currency market and on the other to diversify or redeploy an alternative for already active market participants. Numerous crypto currencies have now reached a market valuation of more than USD 1 billion and are therefore vulnerable to significant price falls.

The Aeternum Coin is expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2018 on a leading crypto exchange after the initial coin offer has been completed, making Aeternum Coin tradeable for all market participants in the crypto currency area.

One third of the assets of the Aeternum Coins are managed by Fritz Nols AG in high-frequency trading and with trading systems in one subsidiary. The Fritz Nols AG promises through the trading mandate proceeds from management fees and profit sharing.

In addition, Fritz Nols has a binding option to acquire 30% of the shares of the initiator of Aeternum Coin within the next 12 months.

The Fritz Nols AG promises itself by the strategic reorientation on the Crypto currency area a revaluation. The existing know-how in the field of high-frequency trading, complex online calculations and trading systems can also be used for the optimization of blockchain technologies or in the field of crypto mining. Fritz Nols AG hopes to be re-evaluated by the strategic reorientation towards the crypto currency area. The existing know-how in the field of high frequency trading, complex.

Fritz Nols AG, which is listed in the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, concludes a distribution agreement with Mining Farm GmbH in St. Martin, Mühlkreis in Austria, for the sale of mining rigs, which are used to mine Crypto currencies such as currencies. Ethereum and Monero are used. The Mining Farm develops its own applications on the Blockchain principle and can also create its own cryptocurrencies.

In addition, Fritz Nols AG advises the Aeternum Coin at the ICO. The issue proceeds from the ICO are to be invested in rigs and systematic quantitative trading. Aeternum stands for an eternal cycle of mining revenues and trading profits.

Founded in 1975, Fritz Nols AG was a traditional German floor brokerage company now specializing in capital market advice by listing SMEs, M&A and issuance of corporate bonds from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). A 100% subsidiary asset manager manages investment funds in Singapore and Cayman Islands, specialized in the investment strategy Distressed & Special Situations (companies in difficult phases mainly in the financial services sector) and the HFT related investment strategy Systematic Quantitative CTA (news-related quantitative systems).

For more information, visit http://www.aeternumcoin.com. The sponsor ID is hen992kle .

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as the business, earnings, financial and asset situation of Fritz Nols AG. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual much expected from the development differs. The forward-looking statements to have the time of publication validity. The Fritz Nols AG does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation. Furthermore, no guarantee for the future business development can be adopted. Maybe the records enter developments that lead to various projects as planned can not be realized or investments turn out to be a non-sense. The Fritz Nols AG assumes no liability.

