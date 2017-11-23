ADHOC

Mo, 08.01.2018 09:45

Fritz Nols AG: Great interest in asset backed cryptocurrencies from potential initiators

Frankfurt am Main (pta010/08.01.2018/09:45) - Just a few days after announcing the new strategic business area cryptocurrencies, Fritz Nols has received numerous inquiries regarding consulting mandates.

Over the next few days and weeks, there will be concrete talks with potential initiators of cryptocurrencies. Fritz Nols can help with the established infrastructure, the existing know-how and the cooperation with experienced Blockchain specialists to initiate a cryptocurrency within a time frame of 6 to 8 weeks.

In a nutshell, the blockchain is a chain of records that is incremented by all the computers connected to the network. A copy of the data set is stored on all computers, the encrypted data are thus not deletable and forgery-proof. Blockchain technology manages a cryptocurrency.

Of particular interest is the field of cryptocurrencies for trading companies which themselves have acceptance points or e.g. for use at major events in connection with, for example, prepaid cards.

Paying with cash is already no longer possible at numerous major events in Germany; instead, only prepaid card payment is offered. However, this has the disadvantage that the credit on the respective prepaid cards is not transferable and for the refund of remaining credit often long waiting times at special machines are necessary.

Due to the rapid technical development in the field of fintech, however, there are already prepaid cards on the market that can be charged with cryptocurrencies or US dollars, euros or GBP. In addition, the individual currencies can be changed cheaply or also be rebooked to other accounts.

Accordingly, this application also opens up a huge potential for possible new emissions of cryptocurrencies. In addition, it can be observed that more and more market participants are turning to asset-backed cryptocurrencies and gaining more and more acceptance and thus achieving fungibility.

The business model of the new business field of Fritz Nols AG is to receive compensation for advice on the launch and the ICO of cryptocurrencies as well as ongoing remuneration for the administration of the deposited assets of the respective cryptocurrency. The ongoing fees are usually between 0.5% and 2% of the AUMs plus profit sharing of 10% to 25% (high watermark).

Founded in 1975, Fritz Nols AG was a traditional German floor brokerage company now specializing in capital market advice by listing SMEs, M&A and issuance of corporate bonds from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). A 100% subsidiary asset manager manages investment funds in Singapore and Cayman Islands, specialized in the investment strategy Distressed & Special Situations (companies in difficult phases mainly in the financial services sector) and the HFT related investment strategy Systematic Quantitative CTA (news-related quantitative systems).

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as the business, earnings, financial and asset situation of Fritz Nols AG. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual much expected from the development differs. The forward-looking statements to have the time of publication validity. The Fritz Nols AG does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation. Furthermore, no guarantee for the future business development can be adopted. Maybe the records enter developments that lead to various projects as planned can not be realized or investments turn out to be a non-sense. The Fritz Nols AG assumes no liability.

