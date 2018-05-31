|
Konzernergebnisbeitrag vor Steuern (IFRS) von rd. 8,5 Mio. Euro aus dem Segment "CornerstoneCapital"Deutsche Balaton AG
UBM Development AG: Residential portfolio of EUR 1bn - 3,750 apartments in the sale process and pipeline
130 apartments in Berlin sold to institutional investors for EUR 50m
Vienna (pta012/03.07.2018/09:45) - 3 July 2018 - UBM Development, the leading hotel developer in Europe, is also setting new records in the residential asset class: 32 residential projects with over 3,750 apartments are currently in the sale process or pipeline. These projects, which are located almost entirely in the core markets of Germany and Austria, have a total volume of EUR 1bn. The sale process has already started for 20 projects with roughly 2,000 apartments - whereby 60% of the units have already been sold or reserved.
The strong demand for UBM residential projects is also reflected in the growing interest of institutional investors: the start of construction on the large-scale "immergrün" project in Berlin's Thulestrasse was accompanied by the sale of two of the six planned buildings with roughly 130 apartments in total for about EUR 50m to an institutional investor. The entire project is scheduled for completion by the beginning of 2021. "The 'immergrün' project in Berlin shows that UBM is also playing in a new league in the residential sector", commented Christian Berger, Managing Director of UBM Development Deutschland and member of the Executive Committee.
Tailwinds for the residential property market
The sale and development pipeline in Austria is also well filled with 17 projects that cover more than 1,750 apartments: an absolute showcase project, the "Rosenhügel" in Vienna, was recently completed. On the grounds of the Rosenhügel film studios, UBM developed 204 privately financed apartments. The sale of the last apartments in this residential project, which comprises seven architecturally demanding buildings, is currently in progress.
"immergrün" flagship project with over 500 apartments
Effects of the "immergrün" global sale on UBM
*The application of the new accounting standards IFRS 15 leads to the recognition of revenue/Total Output over time based on the percentage of completion.
UBM Development is the leading hotel developer in Europe. Its strategic focus is on the three clearly defined asset classes Hotel, Office and Residential and the three core markets Germany, Austria and Poland. With 145 years of experience, UBM focuses on its core competency, the development of real estate. The Group acts as a one-stop provider for the entire value chain from initial planning all the way to marketing the property. UBM's shares are listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange.
