|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
PRESSETERMINE
Metropolenhaus am Jüdischen Museum
19.06.2018 00:00
19.06.2018 00:00
19.06.2018 00:00
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
19.06.2018 12:50
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
Di, 19.06.2018 12:20
pta20180619027
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
UBM Development AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG
Vienna (pta027/19.06.2018/12:20) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Issuer:
2. Reason for notification:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
7.a. Voting rights attached to shares
7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: N/A
10. Additional Information
(Ende)
PRESSETEXT.TV
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising