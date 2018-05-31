0 Produkte € 0,00

Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG
Quarter report according to article 126 BörseG
Quartalsbericht gemäß § 126 BörseG

ADHOC
Di, 19.06.2018 12:20
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180619027
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
Pressefach Pressefach

UBM Development AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta027/19.06.2018/12:20) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:
UBM Development AG, Laaer-Berg-Straße 43, 1100 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: Jochen Dickinger

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
19.06.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 4.01 0.00 4.01 7,472,180
Position of previous notification

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) absolute indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) in % direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
AT0000815402 299,744 0 4.01 0.00
Total: 299,744 4.01

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information

(Ende)

Aussender: UBM Development AG
Laaer-Berg-Straße 43
1100 Wien
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Mag. (FH) Anna Vay
Tel.: +43 664 626 1314
E-Mail:
Website: www.ubm-development.com
ISIN(s): AT0000815402 (share), AT0000A185Y1 (bond), AT0000A1XBU6 (bond), DE000A18UQM6 (bond), XS1785474294 (bond)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna; scale in Frankfurt
   
