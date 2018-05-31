ADHOC

Wien (pta015/28.06.2018/08:35) - Vienna, 28 June 2018 - UBM Development is the leading hotel developer in Europe. With the acquisition of four further hotel projects in Germany, the Netherlands and Poland, the hotel pipeline has grown significantly from 1,900 rooms to more than 3,000 rooms. Despite the recent opening of the Holiday Inn Munich Leuchtenbergring, the Pipeline now consists of 11 hotels - the recent acquisitions include one project each in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, The Hague and Katowice. "We are increasing the pace of our activities from two to four hotels per year. In the future, 40% of our investments will be directed to the hotel business", explained Martin Löcker, Chief Operating Officer of UBM Development.

UBM Development operates in a rapidly growing market in the hotel sector, which has already reached a transaction volume of over EUR 20 billion per year in Europe (source: HVS March 2018). The demand for hotel projects is currently strong, especially from large institutional investors. City tourism in Europe is on the rise, and the consolidation is continuing. In international comparison Europe still has a large number of privately managed hotels and guesthouses, which have come under pressure from large hotel chains with global reservation systems, on the one side, and Airbnb, on the other side. The hotel chains are continuously expanding their offering, above all in urban areas. UBM is benefiting from this growths and is leading the sector with the competence and expertise proven by 50 hotels in 25 years.

The new hotel projects in detail

In the Moskauer Strasse near Düsseldorf's main railway station, a new Holiday Inn Express hotel with roughly 450 rooms is under development. This project is being realised as a joint venture (50/50) with the Lambert Group. The property is located in a central location and is part of a development area that will be connected to the railway station by a four-lane road. The hotel is scheduled for completion at the end of 2019. Another project, the JUFA Family Hotel Hamburg in the trendy HafenCity District, will soon be completed. This project is also being realised as a joint venture, whereby UBM holds an investment of roughly 40%. The hotel will have 220 rooms and adjacent retail space.

The completion of the 5-star Hyatt Regency Hotel in Amsterdam, which has been recognised for its sustainability, will be followed by another hotel project in the Netherlands. In The Hague, a modern

4-star business hotel with over 200 rooms is under development at a prominent inner city location. The extraordinary building has a listed facade from the 1920s and an expansive atrium, both of which will be retained. Plans call for the start of construction in 2019 and completion in 2020/21.

In Katowice, Poland, a site was acquired directly at the main railway station. UBM plans to develop a hotel with roughly 260 rooms in the upper midscale segment here as well as office space. Specially tailored for business travelers, this hotel is also scheduled for completion in 2020/21.

UBM Development is the leading hotel developer in Europe. Its strategic focus is on the three clearly defined asset classes Hotel, Office and Residential and the three core markets Germany, Austria and Poland. With 145 years of experience, UBM focuses on its core competency, the development of real estate. The Group acts as a one-stop provider for the entire value chain from initial planning all the way to marketing of the property. UBM's shares are listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

