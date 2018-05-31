|
Do, 28.06.2018 08:35
pta20180628015
Business news for the stock market
UBM Development AG: More than 3,000 rooms in the pipeline - a new record
UBM Development acquires four new hotel projects in Europe
Wien (pta015/28.06.2018/08:35) - Vienna, 28 June 2018 - UBM Development is the leading hotel developer in Europe. With the acquisition of four further hotel projects in Germany, the Netherlands and Poland, the hotel pipeline has grown significantly from 1,900 rooms to more than 3,000 rooms. Despite the recent opening of the Holiday Inn Munich Leuchtenbergring, the Pipeline now consists of 11 hotels - the recent acquisitions include one project each in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, The Hague and Katowice. "We are increasing the pace of our activities from two to four hotels per year. In the future, 40% of our investments will be directed to the hotel business", explained Martin Löcker, Chief Operating Officer of UBM Development.
UBM Development operates in a rapidly growing market in the hotel sector, which has already reached a transaction volume of over EUR 20 billion per year in Europe (source: HVS March 2018). The demand for hotel projects is currently strong, especially from large institutional investors. City tourism in Europe is on the rise, and the consolidation is continuing. In international comparison Europe still has a large number of privately managed hotels and guesthouses, which have come under pressure from large hotel chains with global reservation systems, on the one side, and Airbnb, on the other side. The hotel chains are continuously expanding their offering, above all in urban areas. UBM is benefiting from this growths and is leading the sector with the competence and expertise proven by 50 hotels in 25 years.
The new hotel projects in detail
The completion of the 5-star Hyatt Regency Hotel in Amsterdam, which has been recognised for its sustainability, will be followed by another hotel project in the Netherlands. In The Hague, a modern
In Katowice, Poland, a site was acquired directly at the main railway station. UBM plans to develop a hotel with roughly 260 rooms in the upper midscale segment here as well as office space. Specially tailored for business travelers, this hotel is also scheduled for completion in 2020/21.
UBM Development is the leading hotel developer in Europe. Its strategic focus is on the three clearly defined asset classes Hotel, Office and Residential and the three core markets Germany, Austria and Poland. With 145 years of experience, UBM focuses on its core competency, the development of real estate. The Group acts as a one-stop provider for the entire value chain from initial planning all the way to marketing of the property. UBM's shares are listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange.
