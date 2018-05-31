pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
PRESSETERMINE
Presseclub Concordia
21.06.2018 00:00
21.06.2018 00:00
21.06.2018 00:00
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
21.06.2018 16:15
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
Do, 21.06.2018 14:16
pta20180621021
Gesamtstimmrechte gemäß § 41 WpHG
7C Solarparken AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
Bayreuth (pta021/21.06.2018/14:16) - Veröffentlichung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme
3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
(Ende)
PRESSETEXT.TV
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising