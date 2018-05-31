0 Produkte € 0,00

Do, 21.06.2018 14:16
Gesamtstimmrechte gemäß § 41 WpHG
7C Solarparken AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

Bayreuth (pta021/21.06.2018/14:16) - Veröffentlichung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten
7C Solarparken AG
An der Feuerwache 15, 95445 Bayreuth, Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme
Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)
Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit: 21.06.2018

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
51.471.007,00

(Ende)

Aussender: 7C Solarparken AG
An der Feuerwache 15
95445 Bayreuth
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Koen Boriau
Tel.: +49 921 230557-77
E-Mail:
Website: www.solarparken.com
ISIN(s): DE000A11QW68 (Aktie)
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt; Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Freiverkehr in München, Freiverkehr in Stuttgart; Freiverkehr in Berlin
