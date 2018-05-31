ADHOC

7C Solarparken AG: 7C Solarparken AG : capital increase fully placed

Bayreuth (pta039/19.06.2018/20:06) - Bayreuth, 19 June 2018 - 7C Solarparken AG (WKN: A11QW6, ISIN: DE 000A11QW68; Frankfurt stock exchange, regulated market (general standard)), has successfully completed its share capital increase resolved today, from EUR 46,791,825.00 to EUR 51,471,007.00 by issuing 4,679,182 new no-par value bearer shares against cash contribution partially utilizing the existing authorized capital and excluding the shareholders' subscription rights. The new shares were placed exclusively to institutional investors in Germany and other European countries in a private placement at a placement price of EUR 2.55 per share.

The transaction was accompanied by MM Warburg.

7C Solarparken

7C Solarparken AG is a pure-play PV owner/operator with an IPP portfolio of 145 MWp. Most installations are located in Germany. The company's shares are listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt in the General Standard segment.

