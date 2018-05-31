0 Produkte € 0,00

98.246

 Abonnenten |

164.168

Meldungen |

64.432

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
7C Solarparken AG: Kapitalerhöhung vollständig platziert
7C Solarparken AG resolves on capital increase to accelerate growth
7C Solarparken AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung zur Beschleunigung des Wachstums

PRESSETERMINE

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: heiter
27°
Innsbruck: stark bewölkt
27°
Linz: wolkig
25°
Wien: heiter
27°
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Di, 19.06.2018 20:06
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180619039
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Pressefach Pressefach

7C Solarparken AG: 7C Solarparken AG : capital increase fully placed

Bayreuth (pta039/19.06.2018/20:06) - Bayreuth, 19 June 2018 - 7C Solarparken AG (WKN: A11QW6, ISIN: DE 000A11QW68; Frankfurt stock exchange, regulated market (general standard)), has successfully completed its share capital increase resolved today, from EUR 46,791,825.00 to EUR 51,471,007.00 by issuing 4,679,182 new no-par value bearer shares against cash contribution partially utilizing the existing authorized capital and excluding the shareholders' subscription rights. The new shares were placed exclusively to institutional investors in Germany and other European countries in a private placement at a placement price of EUR 2.55 per share.

The transaction was accompanied by MM Warburg.

Contact:
7C Solarparken AG
Koen Boriau
CFO
An der Feuerwache 15
95445 Bayreuth
Deutschland
FON: +49 (0)921 230557-77
FAX: +49 (0)921 230557 79
EMAIL: info@solarparken.com
www.solarparken.com

End of Ad-hoc Announcement

7C Solarparken
7C Solarparken AG is a pure-play PV owner/operator with an IPP portfolio of 145 MWp. Most installations are located in Germany. The company's shares are listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt in the General Standard segment.

(Ende)

Aussender: 7C Solarparken AG
An der Feuerwache 15
95445 Bayreuth
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Koen Boriau
Tel.: +49 921 230557-77
E-Mail:
Website: www.solarparken.com
ISIN(s): DE000A11QW68 (share), DE000A2DAP26 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
7C Solarparken AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018