Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
7C Solarparken AG: 7C Solarparken AG : capital increase fully placed
Bayreuth (pta039/19.06.2018/20:06) - Bayreuth, 19 June 2018 - 7C Solarparken AG (WKN: A11QW6, ISIN: DE 000A11QW68; Frankfurt stock exchange, regulated market (general standard)), has successfully completed its share capital increase resolved today, from EUR 46,791,825.00 to EUR 51,471,007.00 by issuing 4,679,182 new no-par value bearer shares against cash contribution partially utilizing the existing authorized capital and excluding the shareholders' subscription rights. The new shares were placed exclusively to institutional investors in Germany and other European countries in a private placement at a placement price of EUR 2.55 per share.
The transaction was accompanied by MM Warburg.
Contact:
End of Ad-hoc Announcement
