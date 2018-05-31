ADHOC

Di, 19.06.2018 17:37

7C Solarparken AG: 7C Solarparken AG resolves on capital increase to accelerate growth

Bayreuth (pta035/19.06.2018/17:37) - Bayreuth, 19 June 2018 - The Management Board of 7C Solarparken AG (WKN: A11QW6, ISIN: DE 000A11QW68; Frankfurt stock exchange, regulated market (general standard)) today resolved, based on the resolution of the general meeting of 1 June 2018 and with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's issued share capital from EUR 46,791,825.00 to up to EUR 51,471,007.00 by issuing up to 4,679,182 new no-par value bearer shares against cash contributions excluding the existing shareholders' subscription rights. The placement price per share was put by the Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board at EUR 2.55 per share.

The new shares will carry full dividend rights as of January 1, 2018. The 4,679,182 new shares will be offered in a private placement under exclusion of the subscription right pursuant to Section 186 Paragraph 3 Sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act to qualified investors in Germany and other European countries. The new shares will be included without a prospectus in the existing listing in the Regulated Market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The planned issue proceeds up to EUR 11.9 m will be a material part of the Companies' financing structure and will allow the Company, to accelerate the growth of the portfolio from 150 towards 200 MWp in 2019, whilst maintaining a solid balance sheet structure. The transaction is accompanied by MM Warburg.

Contact:

7C Solarparken AG

Koen Boriau

CFO

An der Feuerwache 15

95445 Bayreuth

Deutschland

FON: +49 (0)921 230557-77

FAX: +49 (0)921 230557 79

EMAIL: info@solarparken.com

www.solarparken.com

End of Ad-hoc Announcement

7C Solarparken

7C Solarparken AG is a pure-play PV owner/operator with an IPP portfolio of 145 MWp. Most installations are located in Germany. The company's shares are listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt in the General Standard segment.

(Ende)