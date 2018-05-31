0 Produkte € 0,00

98.242

 Abonnenten |

163.688

Meldungen |

64.150

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
7C Solarparken AG hat im ersten Quartal 2018 ein EBITDA von EUR 4,3 Mio. erwirtschaftet.
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

PRESSETERMINE

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: heiter
27°
Innsbruck: Gewitter
31°
Linz: wolkig
30°
Wien: heiter
29°
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Do, 31.05.2018 08:30
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180531004
Business news for the stock market
Pressefach Pressefach

7C Solarparken AG: 7C Solarparken AG generated a Q1'18 EBITDA of EUR 4.3 Mio.

Acquisition of two new PV parks lifts the IPP portfolio to 137 MWp.

Bayreuth (pta004/31.05.2018/08:30) - * Driven by a 19% increase in installed capacity, the total output rose by 10% to 17 GWh.

* EBITDA in Q1'18 fell slightly below last year's level (EUR 4.7 Mio) reflecting i) a weaker weather-driven specific yield (-8%) in comparison to a very sunny Q1'17 and ii) an amount of EUR 0.2 Mio less exceptional operating income. Net debt rose to EUR 160 Mio on the back of numerous plant acquisitions (1.2 MWp Sömmerda, 1.0 MWp Umpferstedt, 0.7 MWp Mühlheim, 1.9 MWp Pinta Solarparks) and the commissioning of 4.6 MWp Bitterfeld.

* Guidance for the full-year 2018 (EBITDA EUR 29.6 Mio) already assumed negative weather-related effects of EUR 0.5 Mio in Q1'18. In addition, the underperformance in Q1'18 has already been entirely compensated through above-average production yields during the months of April and May.

Bayreuth, 31 May 2018 - 7C Solarparken (WKN: A11QW6, ISIN: DE 000A11QW68) has purchased two new asset acquisitions which lift the current IPP portfolio to 137 MWp: Firstly, 7C Solarparken acquired a 632 kWp operating rooftop project in Möckern (Saxony-Anhalt). This installation is equipped with Canadian Solar panels and Power One inverters, and enjoys a tariff of EUR 222/MWh (feed-in year 2012. The second transaction relates to the purchase of the Amatec-Business earlier this year, through which 7C Solarparken gained rights of first refusal on operating solar installations of 4 MWp. The acquisition of the "Weisser Weg" PV park of 2.3 MWp is the first success resulting from this agreement. The freefield installation in Chemnitz has a tariff of EUR 89/MWh (feed-in year 2016) and consists of components from Talesun and Huawei. Further project acquisitions are currently in discussion so that management remains confident to reach its year-end target of 150 MWp.

7C Solarparken
7C Solarparken AG is a listed owner/operator of PV plants in Germany with a portfolio of 137 MWp. The shares of the company are traded on the regulated segment of the German Stock Exchange (General Standard).

Contact:
7C Solarparken AG
Koen Boriau
CFO
An der Feuerwache 15
95445 Bayreuth
Deutschland
FON: +49 (0)921 230557-77
FAX: +49 (0)921 230557 79
EMAIL: info@solarparken.com
www.solarparken.com

(Ende)

Aussender: 7C Solarparken AG
An der Feuerwache 15
95445 Bayreuth
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Koen Boriau
Tel.: +49 921 230557-77
E-Mail:
Website: www.solarparken.com
ISIN(s): DE000A11QW68 (share), DE000A2DAP26 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
7C Solarparken AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018