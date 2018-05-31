ADHOC

Bayreuth (pta004/31.05.2018/08:30) - * Driven by a 19% increase in installed capacity, the total output rose by 10% to 17 GWh.

* EBITDA in Q1'18 fell slightly below last year's level (EUR 4.7 Mio) reflecting i) a weaker weather-driven specific yield (-8%) in comparison to a very sunny Q1'17 and ii) an amount of EUR 0.2 Mio less exceptional operating income. Net debt rose to EUR 160 Mio on the back of numerous plant acquisitions (1.2 MWp Sömmerda, 1.0 MWp Umpferstedt, 0.7 MWp Mühlheim, 1.9 MWp Pinta Solarparks) and the commissioning of 4.6 MWp Bitterfeld.

* Guidance for the full-year 2018 (EBITDA EUR 29.6 Mio) already assumed negative weather-related effects of EUR 0.5 Mio in Q1'18. In addition, the underperformance in Q1'18 has already been entirely compensated through above-average production yields during the months of April and May.

Bayreuth, 31 May 2018 - 7C Solarparken (WKN: A11QW6, ISIN: DE 000A11QW68) has purchased two new asset acquisitions which lift the current IPP portfolio to 137 MWp: Firstly, 7C Solarparken acquired a 632 kWp operating rooftop project in Möckern (Saxony-Anhalt). This installation is equipped with Canadian Solar panels and Power One inverters, and enjoys a tariff of EUR 222/MWh (feed-in year 2012. The second transaction relates to the purchase of the Amatec-Business earlier this year, through which 7C Solarparken gained rights of first refusal on operating solar installations of 4 MWp. The acquisition of the "Weisser Weg" PV park of 2.3 MWp is the first success resulting from this agreement. The freefield installation in Chemnitz has a tariff of EUR 89/MWh (feed-in year 2016) and consists of components from Talesun and Huawei. Further project acquisitions are currently in discussion so that management remains confident to reach its year-end target of 150 MWp.

