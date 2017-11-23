|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
PRESSETERMINE
dbb forum
22.01.2018 00:00
22.01.2018 00:00
22.01.2018 00:00
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
22.01.2018 10:40
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
Mo, 22.01.2018 10:23
pta20180122012
Business news for the stock market
7C Solarparken AG: Steven De Proost wins the category "Best CEO in the European Solar Industry 2017"
Awarded by London-based European CEO Magazine
Bayreuth (pta012/22.01.2018/10:23) - Bayreuth, 22 January 2018 - Steven De Proost of 7C Solarparken AG has been voted "Best CEO in Europe" in the Solar PV category by the London-based publication European CEO Magazine in their annual European CEO Awards. The Awards bring together companies pushing the envelope in business, and the executives that make this progress possible. In celebrating leading players across a range of industries, the panel has recognized the extensive financial markets expertise and innovative leadership strategy displayed by Steven De Proost. Under Mr De Proost's direction, 7C Solarparken AG has achieved sustained, profitable growth since its inception in 2014 through a successful acquisition program which included the procurement and integration of the Colexon and Miskina portfolios. This strategy, coupled with a resourceful asset optimization approach and an entry in PV Estate, will allow Mr De Proost and his team to continue to strive to meet impressive growth targets in a sector where his ingenuity is providing the secure returns that investors are delighted to support.
Steven De Proost comments: "I am honored with this recognition, but above all this award is also a testament to the hard work and passion of our CFO Koen Boriau, and the entire team of 7C Solarparken."
The publication "European CEO" in London has been presenting the CEO of the Year Award for about 10 years. The judging panel of journalists and industry insiders at "European CEO" observes influential trends, initiatives and developments across European industry as well as the executives and CEOs who shape it. All award winners will be profiled in a supplement within the winter edition at The World Economic forum in Davos January 2018
7C Solarparken
(Ende)
FOTODIENST
PRESSETEXT.TV
Austrian Compliance Award 2017 vergeben
23.11.2017
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising