Mo, 22.01.2018 10:23
7C Solarparken AG: Steven De Proost wins the category "Best CEO in the European Solar Industry 2017"

Awarded by London-based European CEO Magazine

Bayreuth (pta012/22.01.2018/10:23) - Bayreuth, 22 January 2018 - Steven De Proost of 7C Solarparken AG has been voted "Best CEO in Europe" in the Solar PV category by the London-based publication European CEO Magazine in their annual European CEO Awards. The Awards bring together companies pushing the envelope in business, and the executives that make this progress possible. In celebrating leading players across a range of industries, the panel has recognized the extensive financial markets expertise and innovative leadership strategy displayed by Steven De Proost. Under Mr De Proost's direction, 7C Solarparken AG has achieved sustained, profitable growth since its inception in 2014 through a successful acquisition program which included the procurement and integration of the Colexon and Miskina portfolios. This strategy, coupled with a resourceful asset optimization approach and an entry in PV Estate, will allow Mr De Proost and his team to continue to strive to meet impressive growth targets in a sector where his ingenuity is providing the secure returns that investors are delighted to support.

Steven De Proost comments: "I am honored with this recognition, but above all this award is also a testament to the hard work and passion of our CFO Koen Boriau, and the entire team of 7C Solarparken."

The publication "European CEO" in London has been presenting the CEO of the Year Award for about 10 years. The judging panel of journalists and industry insiders at "European CEO" observes influential trends, initiatives and developments across European industry as well as the executives and CEOs who shape it. All award winners will be profiled in a supplement within the winter edition at The World Economic forum in Davos January 2018

7C Solarparken
7C Solarparken AG is a listed owner/operator of PV plants in Germany with a portfolio of 120 MWp. The shares of the company are traded on the regulated segment of the German Stock Exchange (General Standard

(Ende)

Aussender: 7C Solarparken AG
An der Feuerwache 15
95445 Bayreuth
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Koen Boriau
Tel.: +49 921 230557-77
E-Mail:
Website: www.solarparken.com
ISIN(s): DE000A11QW68 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
7C Solarparken AG
   
