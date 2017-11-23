0 Produkte € 0,00

ADHOC
Di, 02.01.2018 09:05
pta20180102004
7C Solarparken AG: 7C Solarparken acquires 2.2 MWp operational PV parks and lifts IPP portfolio to 120 MWp

Bayreuth (pta004/02.01.2018/09:05) - Bayreuth, 2 January 2018 - 7C Solarparken AG (WKN: A11QW6, ISIN: DE 000A11QW68) has signed a purchase agreement of two freefield PV installations in Umpferstedt (1.0 MWp) and Sömmerda (1.2 MWp), located in Thuringia. Through these acquisitions, the own portfolio of 7C Solarparken increases to 120 MWp. Both newly-acquired projects enjoy a feed-in tariff of EUR 179/MWh as they were grid connected in 2012. The installations are equipped with modules of Solar Frontier and Jinko Solar. Under normal weather conditions, annual EBITDA amounts to ca. EUR 350T. The investments have been acquired without project financing. 7C Solarparken also purchased the 2ha land in Umpferstedt.

Steven De Proost, CEO of 7C Solarparken AG, comments: "Alongside the high complexity of this transaction, these two PV assets perfectly fit into our IPP portfolio in terms of location, size, land ownership and value potential."

7C Solarparken
7C Solarparken AG is a listed owner/operator of PV plants in Germany with a portfolio of 120 MWp. The shares of the company are traded on the regulated segment of the German Stock Exchange (General Standard).

Aussender: 7C Solarparken AG
An der Feuerwache 15
95445 Bayreuth
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Koen Boriau
Tel.: +49 921 230557-77
E-Mail:
Website: www.solarparken.com
ISIN(s): DE000A11QW68 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
7C Solarparken AG
   
