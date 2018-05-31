|
Do, 14.06.2018 17:45
pta20180614037
Announcement according to article 119 section 9 BörseG
Wienerberger AG: Notification pursuant to sect.119 (9) Stock Exchange Act in conjunction with sect.2 of the 2018 Disclosure Regulation
Vienna (pta037/14.06.2018/17:45) - The 149th Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG (Companies Register number 77676f) adopted the following resolution under Item 7 of the agenda (Authorization to buy back own shares and sell treasury shares), which is herewith published pursuant to sect.65 para.1 point 8 and para.1a of the Stock Corporation Act in conjunction with sect.119 para.9 of the 2018 Stock Exchange Act and sect.2 of the 2018 Disclosure Regulation:
Pursuant to sect.65 para.1 point 8 of the Stock Corporation Act, the Managing Board is authorized to buy back the Company's shares up to the maximum amount permitted by law during a period of 30 months from the date of adoption of this resolution at a price not higher than twice the stock exchange price of 14 June 2018 and not lower than the notional amount of one euro per share, and to either withdraw or resell the repurchased shares, and to sell treasury shares other than over the stock exchange or through a public offering. This authorization replaces the authorization to buy back the Company's shares granted by the Annual General Meeting of 12 May 2016.
This resolution was also published on the website of Wienerberger AG, www.wienerberger.com.
Wienerberger AG
For further information please contact
Klaus Ofner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under https://www.wienerberger.com/investor-relations/the-wienerberger-share/the-wienerberger-share/shareholder-structure.
(Ende)
