0 Produkte € 0,00

98.239

 Abonnenten |

164.034

Meldungen |

64.374

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Bekanntmachung gemäß § 119 Abs 9 BörseG 2018 iVm § 2 Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2018
Wienerberger AG: Results of Voting at the 149th Annual General Meeting
Wienerberger AG: Abstimmungsergebnisse der 149. ordentlichen Hauptversammlung

PRESSETERMINE

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: bedeckt
19°
Innsbruck: Regen
22°
Linz: bedeckt
20°
Wien: bedeckt
20°
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Do, 14.06.2018 17:45
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180614037
Announcement according to article 119 section 9 BörseG
Pressefach Pressefach

Wienerberger AG: Notification pursuant to sect.119 (9) Stock Exchange Act in conjunction with sect.2 of the 2018 Disclosure Regulation

Vienna (pta037/14.06.2018/17:45) - The 149th Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG (Companies Register number 77676f) adopted the following resolution under Item 7 of the agenda (Authorization to buy back own shares and sell treasury shares), which is herewith published pursuant to sect.65 para.1 point 8 and para.1a of the Stock Corporation Act in conjunction with sect.119 para.9 of the 2018 Stock Exchange Act and sect.2 of the 2018 Disclosure Regulation:

Pursuant to sect.65 para.1 point 8 of the Stock Corporation Act, the Managing Board is authorized to buy back the Company's shares up to the maximum amount permitted by law during a period of 30 months from the date of adoption of this resolution at a price not higher than twice the stock exchange price of 14 June 2018 and not lower than the notional amount of one euro per share, and to either withdraw or resell the repurchased shares, and to sell treasury shares other than over the stock exchange or through a public offering. This authorization replaces the authorization to buy back the Company's shares granted by the Annual General Meeting of 12 May 2016.

This resolution was also published on the website of Wienerberger AG, www.wienerberger.com.

Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Central and Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 197 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of Eur 3,120 million and EBITDA of Eur 415 million in 2017.

For further information please contact
Karin Steinbichler, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger
t +43 1 601 92 - 10149 | communication@wienerberger.com

Klaus Ofner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com

Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under https://www.wienerberger.com/investor-relations/the-wienerberger-share/the-wienerberger-share/shareholder-structure.

(Ende)

Aussender: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Wien
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Karin Steinbichler
Tel.: +43 1 60192-10149
E-Mail:
Website: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN(s): AT0000831706 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna
Wienerberger AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018