15.06.2018 00:00
14.06.2018 19:00
Do, 14.06.2018 17:42
pta20180614035
Shareholders' meeting results
Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger AG: Results of Voting at the 149th Annual General Meeting
Wien (pta035/14.06.2018/17:42) -
Point 2 of the Agenda: Resolution on the use of profit as shown in the Annual Financial Statements for 2017
Votes in favor: 68,091,218
Number of shares, for which valid votes were made: 68,093,933
Point 3 of the Agenda: Resolution on the release of the members of the Managing Board from liability for the 2017
Votes in favor: 67,007,451
Number of shares, for which valid votes were made: 67,366,554
Point 4 of the Agenda: Resolution on the release of the members of the Supervisory Board from liability for the 2017
Votes in favor: 67,034,784
Number of shares, for which valid votes were made: 67,389,318
Point 5 of the Agenda: Election of the auditor of the Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2018 financial year
Votes in favor: 68,046,483
Number of shares, for which valid votes were made: 68,094,198
Point 6 of the Agenda: Elections to the Supervisory Board
Re-election of Christian JOURQUIN
Votes in favor: 65,057,270
Number of shares, for which valid votes were made: 67,763,197
6.2 Second position to be filled:
Election of Peter STEINER
Votes in favor: 67,188,826
Number of shares, for which valid votes were made: 67,765,297
Point 7 of the Agenda: Authorization to buy back own shares and sale of treasury shares
Votes in favor: 64,838,229
Number of shares, for which valid votes were made: 67,890,804
Disclaimer
Wienerberger AG
For additional information contact:
Klaus Ofner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under https://www.wienerberger.com/investor-relations/the-wienerberger-share/the-wienerberger-share/shareholder-structure.
(Ende)
