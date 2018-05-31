ADHOC

Do, 14.06.2018 17:42

Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger AG: Results of Voting at the 149th Annual General Meeting

Wien (pta035/14.06.2018/17:42) - Point 2 of the Agenda: Resolution on the use of profit as shown in the Annual Financial Statements for 2017

The Managing Board and the Supervisory Board recommend that the Annual General Meeting approve a dividend payment of EUR 0.30 per dividend-bearing share on issued capital of EUR 117.526.764,--, for a total distribution of EUR 35.258.029,20 from retained earnings of EUR 34.812.442,50 and the carryforward of the remaining EUR 4.252.638,48. The payment of the dividend will take place from Wednesday, 20 June 2018, by crediting the custodian banks.

Votes in favor: 68,091,218

Votes against: 2,715

Abstentions: 0

Number of shares, for which valid votes were made: 68,093,933

Percentage of the registered capital represented by these votes: 57.94%

Total number of valid votes: 68,093,933

Point 3 of the Agenda: Resolution on the release of the members of the Managing Board from liability for the 2017

financial year

The Managing Board and the Supervisory Board recommend that the Annual General Meeting approve the release from liability of the persons who served on the Managing Board during the 2017 financial year.

Votes in favor: 67,007,451

Votes against: 359,103

Abstentions: 546,127

Number of shares, for which valid votes were made: 67,366,554

Percentage of the registered capital represented by these votes: 57.32%

Total number of valid votes: 67,366,554

Point 4 of the Agenda: Resolution on the release of the members of the Supervisory Board from liability for the 2017

financial year

The Managing Board and the Supervisory Board recommend that the Annual General Meeting approve the release from liability of the persons who served on the Supervisory Board during the 2017 financial year.

Votes in favor: 67,034,784

Votes against: 354,534

Abstentions: 546,127

Number of shares, for which valid votes were made: 67,389,318

Percentage of the registered capital represented by these votes: 57.34%

Total number of valid votes: 67,389,318

Point 5 of the Agenda: Election of the auditor of the Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2018 financial year

The Supervisory Board recommends that the Annual General Meeting elect Deloitte Audit Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH, Vienna, to audit the Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2018 financial year.

Votes in favor: 68,046,483

Votes against: 47,715

Abstentions: 0

Number of shares, for which valid votes were made: 68,094,198

Percentage of the registered capital represented by these votes: 57.94%

Total number of valid votes: 68,094,198

Point 6 of the Agenda: Elections to the Supervisory Board

6.1 First Position to be filled:

Re-election of Christian JOURQUIN

Votes in favor: 65,057,270

Votes against: 2,705,927

Abstentions: 331,001

Number of shares, for which valid votes were made: 67,763,197

Percentage of the registered capital represented by these votes: 57.66%

Total number of valid votes: 67,763,197

6.2 Second position to be filled:

Election of Peter STEINER

Votes in favor: 67,188,826

Votes against: 576,471

Abstentions: 331,001

Number of shares, for which valid votes were made: 67,765,297

Percentage of the registered capital represented by these votes: 57.66%

Total number of valid votes: 67,765,297

Point 7 of the Agenda: Authorization to buy back own shares and sale of treasury shares

The Managing Board and the Supervisory Board recommend that the Annual General Meeting authorize the Managing Board, in accordance with § 65 (1) nr. 8 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, to repurchase the Company's shares up to the maximum amount permitted by law during a period of 30 months beginning on the date this resolution is passed, whereby the price for this buyback may not be higher than twice the stock exchange price on June 14, 2018 and not lower than one euro per share. Furthermore, the Managing Board will be authorized, without a further resolution by the Annual General Meeting, to withdraw or resell these repurchased shares or to sell these repurchased shares in another manner than over the stock exchange or through a public tender. This authorization replaces the authorization for the repurchase of the Company's shares that was approved by the Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2016.

Votes in favor: 64,838,229

Votes against: 3,052,575

Abstentions: 205,494

Number of shares, for which valid votes were made: 67,890,804

Percentage of the registered capital represented by these votes: 57.77%

Total number of valid votes: 67,890,804

Disclaimer

This is a working translation from the German language version and for convenience purposes only. In the event of conflict with the German language version, the German language version shall prevail.

Wienerberger AG

Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Central and Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 197 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of Eur 3,120 million and EBITDA of Eur 415 million in 2017.

For additional information contact:

Karin Steinbichler, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

T +43 1 601 92 - 10149 | communication@wienerberger.com

Klaus Ofner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

T +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com

Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under https://www.wienerberger.com/investor-relations/the-wienerberger-share/the-wienerberger-share/shareholder-structure.

(Ende)