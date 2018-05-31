|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
PRESSETERMINE
Presseclub
14.06.2018 00:00
Shaping the future: Laakirchen Papier AG blickt auf erfolgreiches Geschäftsjahr 2017 zurück und feiert 150 JahreTGW Evolution Park
14.06.2018 00:00
14.06.2018 00:00
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
13.06.2018 19:20
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
AOP Orphan announces progress of its European Marketing Authorization Procedure of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b | [pts]
Media alert: Fourth Congress of the European Academy of Neurology, 16 - 19 June 2018, Lisbon, Portugal | [ptp]
IBIN introduced into billion dollar blockchain market by Hybrid Stock Exchange - www.ibin.io | [pts]
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
Mi, 13.06.2018 19:20
pta20180613038
Business news for the stock market
Wienerberger AG: Notification pursuant to sect.120 para.2 point 1 of the 2018 Stock Exchange Act
Vienna (pta038/13.06.2018/19:20) - At the time of convocation of the 149th Annual General Meeting, Wienerberger AG held 1,005,289 own shares (as at 11 May 2018).
In the course of the current share buyback program, Wienerberger AG has acquired an-other 480,000 shares and now holds a total of 1,485,289 Wienerberger shares (as at 13 June 2018).
Pursuant to sect.120 para.2 point 1 of the Stock Exchange Act, it is herewith notified that the total number of shares issued by Wienerberger AG remains unchanged at 117,526,764. As at today's date, Wienerberger AG holds 1,485,289 treasury shares. As the voting rights of these shares cannot be exercised (sect.65 para.5 Stock Corporation Act), the number of exercisable voting rights is 116,041,475.
Further information on the 149th Annual General Meeting is contained in the documents published.
Wienerberger AG
For further information please contact
Klaus Ofner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under https://www.wienerberger.com/investor-relations/the-wienerberger-share/the-wienerberger-share/shareholder-structure.
(Ende)
PRESSETEXT.TV
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising