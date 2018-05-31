ADHOC

Mi, 13.06.2018 19:20

Wienerberger AG: Notification pursuant to sect.120 para.2 point 1 of the 2018 Stock Exchange Act

Vienna (pta038/13.06.2018/19:20) - At the time of convocation of the 149th Annual General Meeting, Wienerberger AG held 1,005,289 own shares (as at 11 May 2018).

In the course of the current share buyback program, Wienerberger AG has acquired an-other 480,000 shares and now holds a total of 1,485,289 Wienerberger shares (as at 13 June 2018).

Pursuant to sect.120 para.2 point 1 of the Stock Exchange Act, it is herewith notified that the total number of shares issued by Wienerberger AG remains unchanged at 117,526,764. As at today's date, Wienerberger AG holds 1,485,289 treasury shares. As the voting rights of these shares cannot be exercised (sect.65 para.5 Stock Corporation Act), the number of exercisable voting rights is 116,041,475.

Further information on the 149th Annual General Meeting is contained in the documents published.

Wienerberger AG

Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Central and Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 197 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of Eur 3,120 million and EBITDA of Eur 415 million in 2017.

For further information please contact

Karin Steinbichler, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger

t +43 1 601 92 - 10149 | communication@wienerberger.com

Klaus Ofner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com

Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under https://www.wienerberger.com/investor-relations/the-wienerberger-share/the-wienerberger-share/shareholder-structure.

(Ende)