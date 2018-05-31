|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
PRESSETERMINE
Vertretung des Landes Bremen beim Bund
13.06.2018 00:00
13.06.2018 00:00
13.06.2018 00:00
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
13.06.2018 13:00
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
AOP Orphan announces progress of its European Marketing Authorization Procedure of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b | [pts]
Media alert: Fourth Congress of the European Academy of Neurology, 16 - 19 June 2018, Lisbon, Portugal | [ptp]
IBIN introduced into billion dollar blockchain market by Hybrid Stock Exchange - www.ibin.io | [pts]
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
Mi, 13.06.2018 13:00
pta20180613024
Business news for the stock market
Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger strengthens its brick business in the Netherlands
Acquisition of facing brick producer Daas Baksteen B.V.
Vienna (pta024/13.06.2018/13:00) -
Wienerberger expands business in one of its most important facing brick markets
Wienerberger AG has signed an agreement to acquire Daas Baksteen B.V., a family owned facing brick producer with a long track-record in the Netherlands. Operating two production sites near the German border, the company generates revenues of about Eur 24 million and employs a workforce of 125 people. It produces high-end, high-quality facing bricks and clay pavers. In recent years, the family business also developed innovative facing brick solutions, such as ClickBrick® and the ID Wall, in response to rising demand for sustainable and easy-to-instal building systems. Accounting for more than two thirds of the company's sales, the Netherlands are the main market for Daas Baksteen's product portfolio.
"Our objective is to further expand the Wienerberger platforms through the acquisition of high-margin, growth-oriented companies. We have earmarked a budget of Eur 200 million for this purpose in 2018. I am happy to report that we have succeeded in implementing yet another growth step by taking over Daas Baksteen B.V. The acquisition is an excellent opportunity for us to strengthen our business in important European facing brick markets. Daas Baksteen has a strong corporate and innovation culture, a well-known brand and a broad product portfolio ranging from classic high-end products to exquisite hand-formed bricks. In the Netherlands, we observe a notable trend towards facing bricks of high quality which also meet high aesthetic requirements. With this takeover, we will be able to ideally supplement our product portfolio in this very area", says Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG, explaining the reasons for the acquisition.
As one of the biggest brick producers in the Netherlands, Wienerberger generated revenues of over Eur 180 million in this business area in 2017, which positions the Netherlands as the fourth-largest brick market of the Wienerberger Group. Currently, Wienerberger operates 16 production sites for facing brick, clay pavers, roof tiles, wall and accessories. Wienerberger employs about 840 people in the Netherlands.
The take-over of Daas Baksteen B.V. contributes to value-accretive growth, corresponds to Wienerberger's investment criteria and contributes directly to the Group's net profit. It has been agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
Wienerberger AG
For further information please contact
Klaus Ofner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under https://www.wienerberger.com/investor-relations/the-wienerberger-share/the-wienerberger-share/shareholder-structure.
(Ende)
PRESSETEXT.TV
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising