Mi, 13.06.2018 13:00

Vienna (pta024/13.06.2018/13:00) - Wienerberger expands business in one of its most important facing brick markets

- Product range of high-quality facade and paver solutions to be broadened

Wienerberger AG has signed an agreement to acquire Daas Baksteen B.V., a family owned facing brick producer with a long track-record in the Netherlands. Operating two production sites near the German border, the company generates revenues of about Eur 24 million and employs a workforce of 125 people. It produces high-end, high-quality facing bricks and clay pavers. In recent years, the family business also developed innovative facing brick solutions, such as ClickBrick® and the ID Wall, in response to rising demand for sustainable and easy-to-instal building systems. Accounting for more than two thirds of the company's sales, the Netherlands are the main market for Daas Baksteen's product portfolio.

"Our objective is to further expand the Wienerberger platforms through the acquisition of high-margin, growth-oriented companies. We have earmarked a budget of Eur 200 million for this purpose in 2018. I am happy to report that we have succeeded in implementing yet another growth step by taking over Daas Baksteen B.V. The acquisition is an excellent opportunity for us to strengthen our business in important European facing brick markets. Daas Baksteen has a strong corporate and innovation culture, a well-known brand and a broad product portfolio ranging from classic high-end products to exquisite hand-formed bricks. In the Netherlands, we observe a notable trend towards facing bricks of high quality which also meet high aesthetic requirements. With this takeover, we will be able to ideally supplement our product portfolio in this very area", says Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG, explaining the reasons for the acquisition.

As one of the biggest brick producers in the Netherlands, Wienerberger generated revenues of over Eur 180 million in this business area in 2017, which positions the Netherlands as the fourth-largest brick market of the Wienerberger Group. Currently, Wienerberger operates 16 production sites for facing brick, clay pavers, roof tiles, wall and accessories. Wienerberger employs about 840 people in the Netherlands.

The take-over of Daas Baksteen B.V. contributes to value-accretive growth, corresponds to Wienerberger's investment criteria and contributes directly to the Group's net profit. It has been agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Wienerberger AG

Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Central and Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 197 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of Eur 3,120 million and EBITDA of Eur 415 million in 2017.

