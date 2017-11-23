0 Produkte € 0,00

98.260

 Abonnenten |

160.485

Meldungen |

62.358

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB GIBT WEITERE DETAILS VON GEPLANTEN BYTEMINE ICO BEKANNT
STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB VERKÜNDET PLÄNE ZUM START VON ICO IM FEBRUAR
STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH ICO IN FEBRUARY

PRESSETERMINE

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: wolkig
Innsbruck: Regen
Linz: stark bewölkt
Wien: bedeckt
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Fr, 12.01.2018 17:30
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180112019
Business news for the stock market
Pressefach Pressefach

Stockholm IT Ventures AB: STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB CONFIRMS DETAILS OF BYTEMINE ICO

Nacka Strand, 12.01.2018 (pta019/12.01.2018/17:30) - ISIN SE 0006027546 - Following Mondays (09.01.2018) news that Stockholm IT Ventures AB was to launch an ICO of its cryptocurrency Bytemine, the company has confirmed that all coin holders will receive bonus payment which will be paid annually. Stockholm IT Ventures has committed to giving 50% of all of its profits from cryptocurrencies mined to be divided amongst coin holders for the first three years of it's mining operation, that will be funded by the Bytemine ICO. Additional mining deals are currently being negotiated which will be separate to the Bytemine mining arrangement and will not yield bonus payments. In addition to the coins sold, Stockholm IT Ventures will be issuing free coins to existing shareholders in the company, with 1 Bytemine coin being issued for every 1000 shares held as a reward for their loyalty, which will also receive a share of the bonus payments made to coin holders. The distribution of the airdrop will be 5 days prior to the start of the ICO, the date of which will be finalized next week.

Presales of the Bytemine coin will start today at 23:00 CET, with the ICO scheduled to commence in late February and complete in early March.

Wayne Lochner, Chairman of Stockholm IT Ventures AB said "We are delighted to be issuing an ICO of our Bytemine coin to fund our cryptocurrency mining business. We will be issuing free coins as a reward to our shareholders so they can share in what we believe to be very exciting times ahead for the company. We hope to be in a position to announce further deals that the company is securing in a very short period of time."

For further information, please contact:
Stockholm IT Ventures AB
Vikdalsgränd 10A
S- 131 27 Nacka Strand
Sweden
Wayne Lochner
Email: wayne@myfantrac.com
Tel.: +44 207 148 6214
Cell: +44 7956173408

(Ende)

Aussender: Stockholm IT Ventures AB
Vikdalsgränd 10A
13127 Nacka Strand
Schweden
Ansprechpartner: Wayne Lochner
Tel.: +44 207 148 6214
E-Mail:
Website: stockholmit.co
ISIN(s): SE0006027546 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018