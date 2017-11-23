|
IR Nachrichten
08.01.2018 21:25
Korrektur der Veröffentlichung von Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17, MAR vom 05.01.2018, 20:55 UhrDa Vinci Luxury AG 08.01.2018 20:15
Mo, 08.01.2018 16:20
pta20180108021
Business news for the stock market
Stockholm IT Ventures AB: STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH ICO IN FEBRUARY
Nacka Strand, 8.01.2018 (pta021/08.01.2018/16:20) -
ISIN SE 0006027546 - Stockholm IT Ventures AB has announced that following it's acquisition of a cryptocurrency mining business it will be launching an ICO to fund it's expansion. The ICO will be offering SITV's Bytemine coins and will be looking to raise Eur25million, by selling half of the 50 million coins to be issued by the company.
For further information, please contact:
(Ende)
Austrian Compliance Award 2017 vergeben
23.11.2017
