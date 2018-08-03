ADHOC

Di, 14.08.2018 08:40

Nexus AG: Renewed Sales and Operating Result Increase in the First Half-Year 2018

Donaueschingen (pta010/14.08.2018/08:40) - NEXUS AG, specialized in hospital software, was able to increase sales by approx. 11 % and its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by approx. 12 % in the first half-year 2018. As a result, the many years of the positive development of sales and earnings of the NEXUS Group could be continued.

Sales increased from KEUR 58,129 (6M-2017) to KEUR 64,446 (+10.9 %) in the first half-year 2018. The Group result for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved by 12.2 % to KEUR 6,605 (6M-2017: KEUR 5,887). The EBITA increased by 17.0 % from KEUR 7,005 (6M-2017) to KEUR 8,194. EBITDA reached KEUR 12,276 (6M-2017: KEUR 10,846) and consequently increased by 13.2 %. The consolidated surplus amounted to KEUR 5,212 for the first half-year 2018 following KEUR 4,981 (+4.6 %).

The operating cash flow reached KEUR 18,268 after the strong previous year's value of KEUR 18,074 (6M-2017). NEXUS AG had cash funds incl. short-term financial assets amounting to KEUR 25,129 as of 30 June 2018 (30 June 2017: KEUR 29,263). Dividends in the amount of KEUR 2,519 (2017: KEUR 2,358) were paid to our stockholders in 2018. The result per share was 32 cents in the first half-year (previous year: 30 cents).

NEXUS AG has equity capital amounting to KEUR 105,828 (31 December 2017: KEUR 103,009). This demonstrates that NEXUS AG has a sustainable and healthy balance sheet as well as sufficient capital for further financing of its European growth strategy.

(Ende)