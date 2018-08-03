ADHOC

Announcement according to article 2 section 3 of the Regulation (EC) 2016/1052

Donaueschingen (pta002/05.08.2018/00:20) - In the time period from July 30, 2018 until and including August 03, 2018, a number of 500 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of NEXUS AG, whose start was disclosed by NEXUS AG on October 25, 2016.

Date Volume Average Price 30.07.2018 100 27.3000 31.07.2018 250 27.1000 01.08.2018 150 26.3000 02.08.2018 0 03.08.2018 0

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of NEXUS AG (www.nexus-ag.de - Investor Relations - Stock Buyback)

The total volume of shares, which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 50,864 shares.

The purchase of the shares of NEXUS AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by NEXUS AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Donaueschingen, 05.08.2018

NEXUS AG

The Managing Board

