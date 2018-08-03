0 Produkte € 0,00

98.250

 Abonnenten |

165.116

Meldungen |

64.917

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Release of capital market information
Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

PRESSETERMINE
Landwirtschaftskammer Oberösterreich, Konferenzzimmer 1. Stock
06.08.2018 00:00
Almwirtschaft: Ein herausfordernder Wirtschaftszweig
OÖ. Presseclub, Saal C
06.08.2018 00:00
Geringes Risikobewusstsein und grobe Fehleinschätzungen der Bürger bei Katastrophenfällen
Altes Rathaus, Pressezentrum, 4. Stock
06.08.2018 00:00
Vielfalt als Programm - das neue VHS Kursbuch ist da!

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: sonnig
32°
Innsbruck: Gewitter
28°
Linz: Gewitter
29°
Wien: heiter
32°
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
So, 05.08.2018 00:20
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180805002
Announcement according to article 2 section 3 of the Regulation (EC) 2016/1052
Pressefach Pressefach

Nexus AG: NEXUS AG: Release of capital market information

93. Interim Reporting

Donaueschingen (pta002/05.08.2018/00:20) - In the time period from July 30, 2018 until and including August 03, 2018, a number of 500 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of NEXUS AG, whose start was disclosed by NEXUS AG on October 25, 2016.

Date Volume Average Price
30.07.2018 100 27.3000
31.07.2018 250 27.1000
01.08.2018 150 26.3000
02.08.2018 0
03.08.2018 0

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of NEXUS AG (www.nexus-ag.de - Investor Relations - Stock Buyback)

The total volume of shares, which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 50,864 shares.

The purchase of the shares of NEXUS AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by NEXUS AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Donaueschingen, 05.08.2018
NEXUS AG
The Managing Board

(Ende)

Aussender: Nexus AG
Irmastraße 1
78166 Donaueschingen
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Dr. Patrick Stein
Tel.: +49 771 22960-201
E-Mail:
Website: www.nexus-ag.de
ISIN(s): DE0005220909 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt, Hamburg; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
Nexus AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018