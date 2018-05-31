Release of capital market information

ADHOC

Announcement according to article 2 section 3 of the Regulation (EC) 2016/1052

Donaueschingen (pta026/27.07.2018/17:12) - In the time period from July 23, 2018 until and including July 27, 2018, a number of 1,209 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of NEXUS AG, whose start was disclosed by NEXUS AG on October 25, 2016.

Date Volume Average Price 23.07.2018 18 27.0000 24.07.2018 1,000 26.8000 25.07.2018 0 26.07.2018 191 26.6000 27.07.2018 0

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of NEXUS AG (www.nexus-ag.de - Investor Relations - Stock Buyback)

The total volume of shares, which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 50,364 shares.

The purchase of the shares of NEXUS AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by NEXUS AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Donaueschingen, 27.07.2018

NEXUS AG

The Managing Board

