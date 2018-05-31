|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
PRESSETERMINE
Brandenburger Tor
15.07.2018 00:00
15.07.2018 00:00
15.07.2018 00:00
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
14.07.2018 20:01
Korrektur zur Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114-117 WpHGWild Bunch AG 13.07.2018 20:16
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
Sa, 14.07.2018 20:05
pta20180714002
Announcement according to article 2 section 3 of the Regulation (EC) 2016/1052
Nexus AG: Release of capital market information
90. Interim Reporting
Donaueschingen (pta002/14.07.2018/20:05) - In the time period from July 09, 2018 until and including July 13, 2018, a number of 964 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of NEXUS AG, whose start was disclosed by NEXUS AG on October 25, 2016.
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of NEXUS AG (www.nexus-ag.de - Investor Relations - Stock Buyback)
The total volume of shares, which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 49,155 shares.
The purchase of the shares of NEXUS AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by NEXUS AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Donaueschingen, 14.07.2018
(Ende)
PRESSETEXT.TV
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising