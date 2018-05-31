pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
pta20180706029
Announcement according to article 2 section 3 of the Regulation (EC) 2016/1052
Nexus AG: Release of capital market information
89. Interim Reporting
Donaueschingen (pta029/06.07.2018/17:47) -
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of NEXUS AG (www.nexus-ag.de - Investor Relations - Stock Buyback)
The total volume of shares, which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 48,191 shares.
The purchase of the shares of NEXUS AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by NEXUS AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Donaueschingen, 06.07.2018
(Ende)
