Announcement according to article 2 section 3 of the Regulation (EC) 2016/1052
Nexus AG: Release of capital market information

89. Interim Reporting

Donaueschingen (pta029/06.07.2018/17:47) -

Date Volume Average Price
02.07.2018 0
03.07.2018 0
04.07.2018 0
05.07.2018 1,000 26.3000
06.07.2018 0

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of NEXUS AG (www.nexus-ag.de - Investor Relations - Stock Buyback)

The total volume of shares, which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 48,191 shares.

The purchase of the shares of NEXUS AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by NEXUS AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Donaueschingen, 06.07.2018
NEXUS AG
The Managing Board

Aussender: Nexus AG
Irmastraße 1
78166 Donaueschingen
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Dr. Patrick Stein
Tel.: +49 771 22960-201
E-Mail:
Website: www.nexus-ag.de
ISIN(s): DE0005220909 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt, Hamburg; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
