Release of capital market information

ADHOC

Fr, 06.07.2018 17:47

Announcement according to article 2 section 3 of the Regulation (EC) 2016/1052

Donaueschingen (pta029/06.07.2018/17:47) -

Date Volume Average Price 02.07.2018 0 03.07.2018 0 04.07.2018 0 05.07.2018 1,000 26.3000 06.07.2018 0

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of NEXUS AG (www.nexus-ag.de - Investor Relations - Stock Buyback)

The total volume of shares, which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 48,191 shares.

The purchase of the shares of NEXUS AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by NEXUS AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Donaueschingen, 06.07.2018

NEXUS AG

The Managing Board

