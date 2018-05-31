Release of capital market information

ADHOC

So, 01.07.2018 17:02

Announcement according to article 2 section 3 of the Regulation (EC) 2016/1052

Donaueschingen (pta006/01.07.2018/17:02) - In the time period from June 25, 2018 until and including June 29, 2018, a number of 1,680 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of NEXUS AG, whose start was disclosed by NEXUS AG on October 25, 2016.

Date Volume Average Price 25.06.2018 0 26.06.2018 1,680 27.1000 27.06.2018 0 28.06.2018 0 29.06.2018 0

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of NEXUS AG (www.nexus-ag.de - Investor Relations - Stock Buyback)

The total volume of shares, which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 47,191 shares.

The purchase of the shares of NEXUS AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by NEXUS AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Donaueschingen, 01.07.2018

NEXUS AG

The Managing Board

(Ende)