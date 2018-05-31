|
So, 17.06.2018 09:04
pta20180617004
Announcement according to article 2 section 3 of the Regulation (EC) 2016/1052
Nexus AG: Release of capital market information
86. Interim Reporting
Donaueschingen (pta004/17.06.2018/09:04) - In the time period from June 11, 2018 until and including June 15, 2018, a number of 300 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of NEXUS AG, whose start was disclosed by NEXUS AG on October 25, 2016.
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of NEXUS AG (www.nexus-ag.de - Investor Relations - Stock Buyback)
The total volume of shares, which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 45,511 shares.
The purchase of the shares of NEXUS AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by NEXUS AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Donaueschingen, 17.06.2018
(Ende)
