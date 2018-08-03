|
Dr. Hönle AG: Operating result surges by 132% to Euro 19.9 million
Gräfelfing/München (pta006/10.08.2018/08:10) - In the first nine months of financial year 2017/2018, the Hönle Group generated sales revenues of TEur88,750, representing a 23.2% increase year-on-year. The operating result (EBIT) jumped by 132.0% to TEur19,865 in the current financial year. Thus, the Hönle Group generated by far the best result in its more than 40-year corporate history. The increase in earnings is largely attributable to the excellent business development in the Adhesives segment. Orders received from the electronics industry in the smart phones segment, in particular, led to a shape rise in sales and earnings. Earnings before tax (EBT) climbed from TEur8,353 to TEur19,669. After deduction of income taxes, the consolidated profit came to TEur14,208 (PY: TEur5,877), corresponding to earnings per share of Eur2.58 (PY: Eur1.07).
The EBIT margin picked up from 11.8% in the previous year to 21.9% in the reporting year, while net profit on sales climbed from 8.2% to 16.0%.
Outlook
The Management Board expects positive business development in the fourth quarter also, driven, in particular, by the Adhesives segment. Orders in the electronics segment are expected to contribute to continuing strong sales development.
Following revenues of Eur101.9 million and an operating result of Eur15.2 million in the last financial year, the Management Board aims at achieving revenues of between Eur120 million and Eur130 million and an operating result of Eur26 million to Eur30 million for the Hönle Group in financial year 2017/2018.
About Hönle
