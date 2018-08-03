0 Produkte € 0,00

Fr, 10.08.2018 08:10
Dr. Hönle AG: Operating result surges by 132% to Euro 19.9 million

Gräfelfing/München (pta006/10.08.2018/08:10) - In the first nine months of financial year 2017/2018, the Hönle Group generated sales revenues of TEur88,750, representing a 23.2% increase year-on-year. The operating result (EBIT) jumped by 132.0% to TEur19,865 in the current financial year. Thus, the Hönle Group generated by far the best result in its more than 40-year corporate history. The increase in earnings is largely attributable to the excellent business development in the Adhesives segment. Orders received from the electronics industry in the smart phones segment, in particular, led to a shape rise in sales and earnings. Earnings before tax (EBT) climbed from TEur8,353 to TEur19,669. After deduction of income taxes, the consolidated profit came to TEur14,208 (PY: TEur5,877), corresponding to earnings per share of Eur2.58 (PY: Eur1.07).

The EBIT margin picked up from 11.8% in the previous year to 21.9% in the reporting year, while net profit on sales climbed from 8.2% to 16.0%.

Outlook
The Hönle Group's performance in the first nine months of the current financial year was very encouraging. All segments contributed to the positive development with an increase in sales and earnings in all business segments.

The Management Board expects positive business development in the fourth quarter also, driven, in particular, by the Adhesives segment. Orders in the electronics segment are expected to contribute to continuing strong sales development.
Orders on hand in the Equipment & Systems segment are significantly above the previous year's level due, among other things, to the printing industry's strong demand for LED drying systems, in particular. Thus, good sales and earnings contributions are also projected for the further course of business of the Equipment & Systems segment.
A solid business development in the Glass & Lamps segment is expected till the end of the financial year. Sales and earnings in the segment are expected to be above the figures of the previous year.

Following revenues of Eur101.9 million and an operating result of Eur15.2 million in the last financial year, the Management Board aims at achieving revenues of between Eur120 million and Eur130 million and an operating result of Eur26 million to Eur30 million for the Hönle Group in financial year 2017/2018.

The complete quarterly statement can be downloaded here:
https://www.hoenle.com/investor-relation/financial-information

About Hönle
Dr. Hönle AG is a listed technology company with head office in Gräfelfing, near Munich. With a staff level of about 600 employees, the Hönle Group develops innovative solutions for different industrial production processes. The equipment is used for drying inks and coatings, curing adhesives and plastics, disinfecting surfaces, and in the simulation of natural sunlight. The company's business activities also include the development and sale of industrial adhesives and sealings. In addition, the group manufactures UV lamps that are used in water sterilisation and for other applications, and produces tubing and semi-finished goods made of quartz glass that are used by various branches of industry. The Hönle Group is represented worldwide in 28 countries by own companies and sales partners.

(Ende)

Aussender: Dr. Hönle AG
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing/München
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Peter Weinert
Tel.: +49 89 85608-173
E-Mail:
Website: www.hoenle.de
ISIN(s): DE0005157101 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hamburg, free market in Hannover, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
