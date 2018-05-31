|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
PRESSETERMINE
Bankhaus Krentschker
21.06.2018 00:00
21.06.2018 00:00
21.06.2018 00:00
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
20.06.2018 16:00
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
Mi, 20.06.2018 16:00
pta20180620030
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Dr. Hönle AG: Hönle increases its profit forecast to between Euro 26 and 30 million
Gräfelfing/München (pta030/20.06.2018/16:00) -
The Hönle Group expects strong business development, especially in the adhesives segment, and therefore raises its forecast for the 2017/2018 financial year again.
Figures for the first 9 months of the 2017/2018 financial year will be published on 10 August 2018.
About Hönle
(Ende)
PRESSETEXT.TV
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising