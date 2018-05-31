0 Produkte € 0,00

Mi, 20.06.2018 16:00
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Dr. Hönle AG: Hönle increases its profit forecast to between Euro 26 and 30 million

Gräfelfing/München (pta030/20.06.2018/16:00) - The Hönle Group expects strong business development, especially in the adhesives segment, and therefore raises its forecast for the 2017/2018 financial year again.
Instead of sales of between Eur 115 and 125 million, now sales of between Eur 120 and 130 million are expected. The earnings forecast (EBIT) has been raised from between Eur 22 and 26 million to between Eur 26 and 30 million.
The Hönle Group generated sales of Eur 101.9 million and an EBIT of Eur 15.2 million in the 2016/2017 financial year.

Figures for the first 9 months of the 2017/2018 financial year will be published on 10 August 2018.

About Hönle
Dr. Hönle AG is a listed technology company with head office in Gräfelfing, near Munich. With a staff level of more nearly 600 employees, the Hönle Group develops innovative solutions for different industrial production processes. The equipment is used for drying inks and coatings, curing adhesives and plastics, disinfecting surfaces, and in the simulation of natural sunlight. The company's business activities also include the development and sale of industrial adhesives and sealings. In addition, the group manufactures UV lamps that are used in water sterilisation and for other applications, and produces tubing and semi-finished goods made of quartz glass that are used by various branches of industry. The Hönle Group is represented worldwide in 28 countries by own companies and sales partners.

(Ende)

Aussender: Dr. Hönle AG
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing/München
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Peter Weinert
Tel.: +49 89 85608-173
E-Mail:
Website: www.hoenle.de
ISIN(s): DE0005157101 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hamburg, free market in Hannover, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
Dr. Hönle AG
   
