Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gem. Art. 19 MAR
Operating result surges by 168 % to Euro 15.0 million
Betriebsergebnis springt um 168 % auf 15,0 Mio. Eur

Mi, 13.06.2018 15:33
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Dr. Hönle AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Graefelfing, Munich (pta031/13.06.2018/15:33) - Announcement

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr Norbert Haimerl
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Dr. Hönle AG
b) LEI 529900C1AQEJPOAZ9I12
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share
Identification code DE0005157101
b) Nature of the transaction Sale
c) Price(s) Volume(s)
84.00 EUR 168,168.00 EUR
84.20 EUR 41,763.20 EUR
84.40 EUR 206,104.80 EUR
84.60 EUR 8,460.00 EUR
84.80 EUR 1,102.40 EUR
85.00 EUR 33,320.00 EUR
85.20 EUR 17,040.00 EUR
85.40 EUR 30,317.00 EUR
d) Aggregated price Aggregated volume
84.38 EUR 506,275.40 EUR
e) Date of the transaction 11.06.2018 UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction Xetra

(Ende)

Aussender: Dr. Hönle AG
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing/München
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Peter Weinert
Tel.: +49 89 85608-173
E-Mail:
Website: www.hoenle.de
ISIN(s): DE0005157101 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hamburg, free market in Hannover, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
Dr. Hönle AG
   
