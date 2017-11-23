Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

ADHOC

Mi, 28.03.2018 21:00

Voting rights according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG

Gräfelfing/München (pta027/28.03.2018/21:00) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer:

Dr. Hönle AG, Lochhamer Schlag 1, 82166 Gräfelfing/München, Germany

2. Reason for notification:

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: Taaleri Oyj

City and country of registered office: Helsinki, Finland

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

26.03.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation 2.892 0.00 2.892 5,512,930 Previous notification 3,327 n/a n/a

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) in % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) in % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005157101 0 159,437 0.00 2.892 Total: 159,437 2.892

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity



Name % of voting rights if 3% or higher % of voting rights through instruments if 5% or higher Total of both if 5% or higher Taaleri Oyj Taaleri Varainhoito Oy Taaleri Rahastoyhtiö Oy

9. In case of proxy voting according to § 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

