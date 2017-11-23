0 Produkte € 0,00

Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG
Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Mi, 28.03.2018 21:00
Voting rights according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG
Dr. Hönle AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Voting Rights Announcement

Gräfelfing/München (pta027/28.03.2018/21:00) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer:
Dr. Hönle AG, Lochhamer Schlag 1, 82166 Gräfelfing/München, Germany

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: Taaleri Oyj
City and country of registered office: Helsinki, Finland

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
26.03.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 2.892 0.00 2.892 5,512,930
Previous notification 3,327 n/a n/a

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) in % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) in % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005157101 0 159,437 0.00 2.892
Total: 159,437 2.892

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

Name % of voting rights if 3% or higher % of voting rights through instruments if 5% or higher Total of both if 5% or higher
Taaleri Oyj
Taaleri Varainhoito Oy
Taaleri Rahastoyhtiö Oy

9. In case of proxy voting according to § 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

(Ende)

Aussender: Dr. Hönle AG
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing/München
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Peter Weinert
Tel.: +49 89 85608-173
E-Mail:
Website: www.hoenle.de
ISIN(s): DE0005157101 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hamburg, free market in Hannover, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
Dr. Hönle AG
   
