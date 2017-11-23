ADHOC

Voting rights according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG

Graefelfing, Munich (pta033/22.03.2018/18:49) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer:

Dr. Hönle AG, Lochhamer Schlag 1, 82166 Gräfelfing/München, Germany

2. Reason for notification:

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: LOYS Investment S.A.

City and country of registered office: Munsbach, Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3

LOYS SICAV

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

21.03.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation 4.92 0.00 4.92 5,512,930 Previous notification 5,30 0 5,30

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) in % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) in % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005157101 88,447 182,715 1.60 3.31 Total: 271,162 4.92

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).



Name % of voting rights if 3% or higher % of voting rights through instruments if 5% or higher Total of both if 5% or higher

9. In case of proxy voting according to § 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

The shares are held by the following funds, managed by LOYS Investment S.A.:

- LOYS FCP - LOYS GLOBAL L/S

- LOYS EUROPA SYSTEM

- LOYS Sicav - LOYS GLOBAL

- LOYS Sicav - LOYS Global System

