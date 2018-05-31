|
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
POLYTEC HOLDING AG: Adjustment of the outlook for the financial year 2018
In the second quarter, call-ups for diesel vehicle products declined noticeably as a result of the bans on older diesel models, which in particular led to consumer uncertainty. In addition, sales in the Non-Automotive market area fell significantly compared to the same period of the previous year, on the basis of drastically reduced demand from one major customer. In addition, during the second quarter, the challenges of transitioning to the new WLTP audit process became apparent. Due to this new emission standard for new cars, which will apply from September 2018, reductions of product call-ups and sales losses cannot be ruled out in the coming months.
Commodity prices, above all for polyamide, but also for polypropylene and resins, have increased significantly in recent months and have weighed heavily on Group expenses. Higher commodity prices are also expected to impact the consolidated net income in the second half of the year.
Outlook:
The half-year financial report as per 30 June 2018 will be published on Wednesday, 8 August 2018.
