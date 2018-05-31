0 Produkte € 0,00

98.252

 Abonnenten |

165.065

Meldungen |

64.898

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114-117 WpHG
Correction of a Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG from 13.07.2018
Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG vom 13.07.2018

PRESSETERMINE
Ars Electronica Center - Deep Space
02.08.2018 00:00
Die Zukunft des Helfens
Haus der Bundespressekonferenz, Tagungszentrum Raum III + IV
02.08.2018 00:00
Alleinerziehende in Deutschland 2017
Fondazione Ghisla
02.08.2018 00:00
Locarno Festival 2018

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: heiter
31°
Innsbruck: Gewitter
32°
Linz: heiter
32°
Wien: sonnig
33°
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Mi, 01.08.2018 14:15
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180801036
Pre-announcement of a financial report according to articles 114 - 117 WpHG
Pressefach Pressefach

Medigene AG: Pre-announcement of a financial report according to articles 114 - 117 WpHG

Planegg (pta036/01.08.2018/14:15) - Medigene AG announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

report: half-year report 2018
reporting period: 01.01.2018 - 30.06.2018
web publication: https://www.medigene.com/investors-media/reports-presentations/
publication date: 07.08.2018

(Ende)

Aussender: Medigene AG
Lochhamer Straße 11
82152 Planegg
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Medigene PR/IR
Tel.: +49 89 2000 33 3301
E-Mail:
Website: www.medigene.de
ISIN(s): DE000A1X3W00 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hamburg, free market in Hannover, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
Medigene AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018