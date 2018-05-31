ADHOC

Mi, 01.08.2018 14:15

pta20180801036 Pre-announcement of a financial report according to articles 114 - 117 WpHG



Planegg (pta036/01.08.2018/14:15) - Medigene AG announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: report: half-year report 2018

reporting period: 01.01.2018 - 30.06.2018

web publication: https://www.medigene.com/investors-media/reports-presentations/

publication date: 07.08.2018 (Ende)