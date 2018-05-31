0 Produkte € 0,00

Fr, 13.07.2018 20:16
Release according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG
Medigene AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Voting Rights Announcement

Germany (pta021/13.07.2018/20:16) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer:
Medigene AG, Lochhamer Straße 11, 82152 Planegg, Germany

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition / disposal of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: Aviva plc
City and country of registered office: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
Aviva Life & Pensions UK Limited

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
06.07.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 4.96 0.34 5.30 24,554,012
Previous notification 5.29 1.25 6.54

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) in % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) in % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1X3W00 1,191,434 25,807 4.85 0.11
Total: 1,217,241 4.96

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Right to recall loaned shares 83,187 0.34
Total: 83,187 0.34

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

Name % of voting rights if 3% or higher % of voting rights through instruments if 5% or higher Total of both if 5% or higher
Aviva plc
Aviva Group Holdings Limited
Aviva France SA
--
Aviva plc
Aviva Group Holdings Limited
Aviva Life Holdings UK Limited
Aviva Life & Pensions UK Limited 4.02
--
Aviva plc
Aviva Group Holdings Limited
Aviva Investors Holdings Limited
Aviva Investors Global Services Limited 4.96 5.30
--
Aviva plc
Aviva Group Holdings Limited
Aviva Investors Holdings Limited
Friends Life Funds Limited

9. In case of proxy voting according to § 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

(Ende)

Aussender: Medigene AG
Lochhamer Straße 11
82152 Planegg
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Medigene PR/IR
Tel.: +49 89 2000 33 3301
E-Mail:
Website: www.medigene.de
ISIN(s): DE000A1X3W00 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hamburg, free market in Hannover, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
