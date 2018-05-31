|
Di, 17.07.2018 20:16
pta20180717020
Release according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG
Medigene AG: Correction of a Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG from 13.07.2018
Voting Rights Announcement
Planegg (pta020/17.07.2018/20:16) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement
Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on 13.07.2018
1. Details of issuer:
2. Reason for notification:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
9. In case of proxy voting according to § 34 para. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting: N/A
10. Other useful information
(Ende)
