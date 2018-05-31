|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Long-time taxi fleet test with iQ technology batteries in hot Gulf region results in governmental contract orders
PRESSETERMINE
OÖ. Presseclub, Saal A
27.07.2018 00:00
27.07.2018 00:00
27.07.2018 00:00
Spaziergang auf dem Mond: Observatorium Lustbühel bietet am 27. Juli 2018 Führungen und Planetenbeobachtungen an
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
26.07.2018 22:35
Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender legt im Vorfeld der außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung Mandat mit sofortiger Wirkung niederLifespot Capital AG 26.07.2018 17:00
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
Do, 26.07.2018 22:35
pta20180726026
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
iQ Power Licensing AG: Information on planned M&A process: Financing secured; new company structure
Zug, 26 July 2018 (pta026/26.07.2018/22:35) - ,
* New European holding company to become new majority shareholder in iQ Power
iQ Power Licensing AG (ISIN: CH0268536338; WKN/Security Number: A14M1C; Symbol: IQL) a developer and licensor of technologies for environmentally friendly and technologically innovative starter batteries for motor vehicles, announces an important information about the upcoming M&A of iQ Power Licensing AG.
Management of iQ Power Licensing has been informed by the expected new investor, Engenavis Inc., Delaware/USA, that a new structure for the M&A will be required in order to speed up the listing of the new company on the exchanges in Germany, including Frankfurt XETRA.
Individual shareholders of Engenavis Inc. will establish a new European holding company, likely to be named iQ Tech Limited (IQT) to be the new shareholder in iQ Power Licensing, instead of the US company, Engenavis Inc., as planned previously. This new development is the result of a very long process to achieve a quick listing for all shareholders. The breakthrough occurred only yesterday following confirmation from US tax and legal experts regarding the possibility of the new corporate structure.
Although a financing from a US-based fund is available, the investment must wait until the legal issues are settled for the new holding company. This may take several weeks. During this time, additional competitive offers for financing will be entertained, in order to achieve the best result for the new company.
It has proven very difficult to achieve a listing for the US company in Germany due to the complexities of US securities regulations and tax laws. The new European company, most likely to be located in the Republic of Ireland, will not face such difficulties. The new structure reduces the complexity of dealing with a US company and enjoys the benefits of EU law. In the last 2 years, the US legal and political environment has become less predictable and subject to rapid, unexpected and bewildering regulatory changes.
Besides the shares purchased from iQ Power Licensing AG, the new holding company (IQT) will own the rights for international sales for the Waste Recovery System (WRS) technology and the Mobile Energy Storage units (HIVE). Engenavis Inc. will retain the rights for the N4 KinetiCharger anti-idling equipment and related technologies as well as the Waste Recovery System sales for the area of North America. The separation will greatly reduce management complexity and overhead costs. IQT will have less diverse technologies. Therefore, the more focused company, IQT, will have easier access to financing for new exciting projects now in discussion utilizing iQ Power technology.
Creating the new structure means that the current deadline for the share purchase of July.26th, 2018 is no longer relevant. Cancellation of the existing share exchange agreements will occur simultaneously to signing new share exchange agreements for the new holding company iQ Tech (IQT).
Following the establishment of IQT, the same deal as envisaged in April 2018 will take place:
* The Board of Directors of iQ Power Licensing will be asked to approve a similar investment contract as approved in April.
Following the share purchase and capital investment, the new holding company iQT, will apply to be listed on the German regulated market as soon as possible and execute the share exchange agreements. A listing on the regulated market will allow trading also on the Frankfurt electronic exchange, XETRA. Following acceptance on the German regulated market, the Board of Directors of IQPL will resolve to de-list IQPL and shareholders can exchange shares for IQT soon as possible thereafter, a listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange and a major Asian stock exchange is currently planned.
About the iQ Power Technology
(Ende)
PRESSETEXT.TV
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising