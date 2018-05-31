|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
PRESSETERMINE
Kino unter Sternen, Open Air am Karlsplatz
01.07.2018 00:00
01.07.2018 00:00
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
01.07.2018 10:00
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
So, 01.07.2018 10:00
pta20180701002
Business news for the stock market
iQ Power Licensing AG: Status information on upcoming M&A with American company Engenavis
Zug, 01.07.2018 (pta002/01.07.2018/10:00) - ,
* Due Diligence phase extended
iQ Power Licensing AG (ISIN: CH0268536338; WKN/Security Number: A14M1C; Symbol: IQL) a developer and marketer of technologies for environmentally friendly and technologically innovative starter batteries for motor vehicles and licenses in these technologies, announces an important status information about the upcoming M&A of iQ Power Licensing AG (IQPL) with the American company, Engenavis Inc.
* The US advisors conducting the Due Diligence of the iQ Power Licensing AG (IQPL) have requested a large number of documents and information to be provided, which took longer than expected to submit as most documentation is in German language. In addition, iQ Power Licensing AG is undergoing a timely value appraisal of its IP which is required for the financing.
* Certain contracts, including the contract for the new technology, LEIT, needed to be amended or newly created, and IP valuation takes a bit longer than expected.
* All results up to now are positive and the conclusion of the Due Diligence will very likely occur in the next 2 to 3 weeks. Thereafter, following necessary legal work, the funding should proceed very quickly.
* The current deadline for the share purchase is 26.July.2018. Thereafter, should the share purchase require more time, a new resolution for a share purchase must be approved by the Board of Directors or the shareholders. This is important for IQ to preserve this important deal.
* The rules for listing the stock of the new American company, Engenavis (later iQ Tech Inc.), is more complex than anticipated. Until the procedure is clear, IQPL shares will remain on the Berlin exchange.
* Following the share purchase and capital investment, shares will be listed on the Regulated Market as soon as possible, which will allow trading on the Frankfurt electronic exchange, XETRA. If a listing for the new iQ Tech shares is not possible within this year, the exchange agreements will be cancelled and shares of iQ Power Licensing AG will seek a regulated listing on the Berlin exchange and a parallel listing on the Frankfurt XETRA exchange.
About the iQ Power Technology
(Ende)
PRESSETEXT.TV
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising