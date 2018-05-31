ADHOC

Di, 24.07.2018 10:50

iQ Power Licensing AG: Long-time taxi fleet test with iQ technology batteries in hot Gulf region results in governmental contract orders

Zug, Switzerland, 24 July 2018 (pta010/24.07.2018/10:50) - ,

* Leading taxi companies in UAE change long-time supplier for iQ Power brand batteries with iQ Power 360º electrolyte mixing technology inside after intensive testing by the governmental transportation authority

* Batteries with iQ 360º Mixing still going strong after long term fleet test outperforming conventional batteries despite starting with significantly less active material

* New warranty for the iQ Power brand will be the longest in the hot climate Gulf region

iQ Power Licensing AG (ISIN: CH0268536338; WKN/Security Number: A14M1C; Symbol: IQL) a developer and marketer of technologies for environmentally friendly and technologically innovative starter batteries for motor vehicles and licenses in these technologies, announces the successful long term taxi fleet test of car batteries with iQ Power 360º electrolyte mixing technology in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The batteries with iQ Power 360º electrolyte mixing clearly outperformed all previously used battery brands in tough taxi applications under this hot climate condition. The convincing test results directly turned into first larger battery orders of the country`s taxi authority (the governmental transportation authority) and the subsequent termination of deliveries from current suppliers.

The iQ Power brand batteries used in the test were of three different sizes. Most impressive is the fact that the smaller type batteries, which were 20% less in capacity, also outperformed the larger batteries of the competition, although they had 20% less initial capacity.

Over the past 9 months various large taxi companies conducted a long-term test of taxi batteries with iQ Power mixing technology inside. The three different size batteries were tested in a large fleet of taxi vehicles across 4 different taxi operators while all relevant data was recorded during the test period. The batteries have been shown to outlast the competitor's batteries in the toughest automotive application in the world, the Middle East taxi market.

These taxi companies have now decided to change from their long-time suppliers to batteries with iQ Power electrolyte mixing technology inside. Among the previous suppliers that were replaced was the brand of a major European battery manufacturer.

In the past, most batteries have lasted only 4 to 5 months (6 months in some cases) in this heavy duty taxi application in a region with extremely high heat conditions. The iQ Power technology equipped batteries have well passed this mark and are still going strong under these challenging operational conditions for the past 9 months and are expected to go on further. This includes the one of three sizes which started with approximately 20% less active material than the competitor batteries.

The batteries with iQ Power technology for the pilot field test and now for commercial supply are being manufactured on the Indian sub-continent. Batteries with this electrolyte mixing feature have long been known to last much longer than conventional batteries, but this was the first time that under these climate conditions a conclusive long-time test with reliable statistics has been available.

iQ Power's sole partner in the region, Nektar Energy DMCC, is now introducing a battery with a two-year warranty for private use and a one-year warranty for commercial use such as taxi applications through its exclusive distributors. This is the longest warranty offered for car batteries in the UAE market.

About the iQ Power Technology

Batteries with iQ Power technology are designed to generate better performance in Start-Stop applications and to meet the growing demands of electronic usage in vehicles today. It is the first significant innovation to the flooded starter battery in decades. Automatic mixing of electrolyte inside the battery by passive mixing elements ensures uniform acid density for higher sustained performance throughout the entire life of the battery, thus avoiding early loss of capacity (Ah) as usual with ordinary batteries. This prolongs plate life by eliminating acid stratification and thermal gradients, delivering greater material utilization for a lower cost per cycle over conventional batteries. The patented technology was awarded the coveted Automechanika innovation award 1st prize in 2010 and und became a first prize winner of the GreenTec Awards in 2017. - More under: www.iqpower.com/en

