0 Produkte € 0,00

98.250

 Abonnenten |

164.932

Meldungen |

64.839

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
ItN-Gründer und Nanotechnologie-Spezialist kehrt als F&E-Berater zurück
Ceramic UF Membrane from ItN will be used as pre-treatment technology in a seawater desalination project in Kazakhstan
ItN-Technologie zur Vorfiltration von Meerwasser wird in einem Projekt in Kasachstan zum Einsatz kommen

PRESSETERMINE
OÖ. Presseclub, Saal A
27.07.2018 00:00
STIWA Holding GmbH: Pressekonferenz
Hotel & Palais Strudlhof
27.07.2018 00:00
Krebs im Hals-, Nasen-, Ohrenbereich
Lustbühelstraße 46 (Buslinie 60, Haltestelle Moelkweg)
27.07.2018 00:00
Spaziergang auf dem Mond: Observatorium Lustbühel bietet am 27. Juli 2018 Führungen und Planetenbeobachtungen an

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: sonnig
29°
Innsbruck: wolkig
29°
Linz: Gewitter
27°
Wien: Gewitter
29°
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Do, 26.07.2018 17:00
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180726022
Business news for the stock market
Pressefach Pressefach

ItN Nanovation AG: ItN founder and nanotechnology specialist returns as R&D consultant

ItN-Founder Dr Ralph Nonninger (photo: ItN)
ItN-Founder Dr Ralph Nonninger (photo: ItN)

Saarbrücken, 26 July 2018 (pta022/26.07.2018/17:00) - Dr Nonninger, founder and former CEO of ItN Nanovation AG (ISIN DE000A0JL461), yesterday signed a contract for future cooperation as company advisor.

Dr Nonninger, President of "Deutscher Verband Nanotechnologie", shall work closely with ItN as a consultant in the field of Research & Development. His main task shall be to guide ItN efforts towards Ceramic UF performance improvement and development of nanotechnology efficiency in the water filtration field.

Georgios Kodros, CEO of ItN Nanovation AG: "We are pleased that a renowned nanotechnology specialist and expert in the field of the ceramic flat membrane, returns back home. Dr Nonninger, a recognized scientist, who founded the company in 2000, has identified nanotechnology flat ceramic membrane as top choice for water treatment, and therefore, laid the foundation for the future of the company. We are convinced that he will make a significant contribution to the success of ItN and welcome him to the company ."

Dr Nonninger will attend the opening ceremony of the "SafBon Ceramic Membrane Institute", which will be held in Nantong, China, on 03 and 04 August, 2018, as an honoured guest.

ItN Nanovation AG

The Management Board

Contact

ItN Nanovation AG
Georgios Kodros
Peter-Zimmer-Str. 11
66123 Saarbrücken
Tel.: +49 (0) 681 / 96 59 52-0
Fax: +49 (0) 681 / 96 59 52-99
Email: ir@itn-nanovation.com
www.itn-nanovation.com

(Ende)

Aussender: ItN Nanovation AG
Peter-Zimmer-Straße 11
66123 Saarbrücken
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Georgios Kodros
Tel.: +49 681 965 952-52
E-Mail:
Website: www.itn-nanovation.com
ISIN(s): DE000A0JL461 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Munich; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
ItN Nanovation AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018