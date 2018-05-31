ADHOC

Wels (pta006/04.07.2018/07:00) - In the first half of 2018, KTM sold 126,800 vehicles worldwide under the brands KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles and thus increased its sales by 15% compared to the previous year.

The introduction of the street models of KTM (two cylinders 800cc) and Husqvarna was successful. In all world regions, KTM significantly increased its market share in the first half of the year.

The preliminary key figures for the first six months period will be published on July 26, 2018.

