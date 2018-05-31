0 Produkte € 0,00

Mi, 04.07.2018 07:00
KTM Industries AG: KTM still on a record run in the first half of 2018

Increase of sales to 126,800 motorcycles (+ 15% to previous year)

Wels (pta006/04.07.2018/07:00) - In the first half of 2018, KTM sold 126,800 vehicles worldwide under the brands KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles and thus increased its sales by 15% compared to the previous year.

The introduction of the street models of KTM (two cylinders 800cc) and Husqvarna was successful. In all world regions, KTM significantly increased its market share in the first half of the year.

The preliminary key figures for the first six months period will be published on July 26, 2018.

Legal disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NEITHER CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL NOR AN INTIMATION TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF KTM INDUSTRIES AG. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

(Ende)

Aussender: KTM Industries AG
Edisonstraße 1
4600 Wels
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Mag. Michaela Friepeß
Tel.: +43 7242 69402
E-Mail:
Website: www.ktm-industries.com
ISIN(s): AT0000500913 (bond), AT0000A0WQ66 (bond), AT0000A1MBL8 (bond), AT0000KTMI02 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna; open market (free market) in Frankfurt
KTM Industries AG
   
