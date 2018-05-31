ADHOC

Fr, 01.06.2018 00:05

KTM Industries AG: Change in the total number of voting rights and in the share capital

Wels (pta002/01.06.2018/00:05) - Herewith KTM Industries AG informs pursuant § 135 para 1 Austrian Stock Exchange Act, that at the end of May 2018 the total number of voting rights amounts to 22,538,674 voting rights; the share capital amounts to EUR 22,538,674.

This change results from the capital reduction and share consolidation that was resolved at the Annual General Meeting of KTM Industries AG on 26 April 2018; this change was registered in the companies register on 17 May 2018.

Legal disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NEITHER CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL NOR AN INTIMATION TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF KTM INDUSTRIES AG. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

(Ende)