Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Wels (pta041/29.05.2018/17:40) - Announcement

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Pierer Industrie AG

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Stefan Pierer, member of the management board of KTM Industries AG and Pierer Industrie AG as well as economic owner of Pierer Industrie AG

b) Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name KTM Industries AG

b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89

4 Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Bearer Share

Identification code AT0000KTMI02

b) Nature of the transaction Sale

c) Price(s) Volume(s)

68,29494 USD 263.500 Stück / units

d) Aggregated price Aggregated volume

68,29494 USD 263.500 Stück / units

e) Date of the transaction 28.05.2018 UTC+2