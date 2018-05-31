0 Produkte € 0,00

Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
Purchase offer for free-float shareholders of Kontron S&T AG at a price of EUR 4.25 per share
Aktienkaufangebot an die Streubesitzaktionäre der Kontron S&T AG zu EUR 4,25 pro Aktie

ADHOC
Sa, 30.06.2018 08:00
Total voting rights according to article 41 WpHG
S&T AG: Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 41 of the WpHG

Linz (pta002/30.06.2018/08:00) - Publication

1. Details of issuer
S&T AG
Industriezeile 35, 4021 Linz, Österreich

2. Type of capital measure
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
Date of status / date of effect: 20.06.2018

3. New total number of voting rights
63.871.392

Aussender: S&T AG
Industriezeile 35
4021 Linz
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Alexandra Habekost, Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0) 821 4086 114
E-Mail:
Website: www.snt.at
ISIN(s): AT0000A0E9W5 (share), DE000A1HJLL6 (bond)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt
S&T AG
   
