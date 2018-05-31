ADHOC

S&T AG: Purchase offer for free-float shareholders of Kontron S&T AG at a price of EUR 4.25 per share

Linz (pta026/22.06.2018/15:15) - Linz, 22.06.2018. The Executive Board of S&T AG (www.snt.at) resolved to issue an offer to purchase on a voluntary basis the shares held by the free-float shareholders of the not publicly listed Kontron S&T AG. No limits have been set for the offer, which foresees the acquisition of all shares outstanding in Kontron S&T AG at a price of EUR 4.25 per share. The term of acceptance begins on June 25, 2018, and ends on August 31, 2018.

The acceptance of the offer by the shareholders of Kontron S&T AG, who have an account of securities deposit at a bank located in Germany, should come without charges of levies and fees by the bank maintaining this account. To defray the ensuing costs, the company will pay the banks maintaining the accounts a compensation amounting to up to EUR 5.00 per account operated.

Shareholders of Kontron S&T AG receive with this purchase offer another opportunity to sell their shares - which are no longer being traded - at a price of Eur4.25 per share. The way for the shareholders of Kontron S&T AG to accept the offer is to declare in writing their acceptance during the set term set. This declaration is to be rendered to the bank that maintains the respective account of securities deposit. This bank is to send to shareholders of Kontron S&T AG at the commencement of the term of acceptance a corresponding informatory letter, a form and a letter of instruction (declaration of acceptance). These are to be used to accept this offer. The purchase offer was published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and can be viewed and downloaded on the S&T website at http://www.snt.at/investor_relations/Aktienkaufangebot.php.

On S&T AG

S&T AG (www.snt.at) heads a technology group that employs some 3,900 persons and that operates in more than 25 countries around the world. S&T AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, SANT). S&T forms part of the Exchange's TecDAX index of high techs. S&T is a leading supplier in Central and Eastern Europe of IT systems and of the services and solutions comprised in them. S&T's taking in 2016 of a stake in Kontron AG - one of the leaders on the world's market for embedded computers - has enhanced its portfolio of proprietary technologies used in the fields of appliances, cloud security, software and smart energy. This move has made S&T one of the leading suppliers on the international markets for Industry 4.0 and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies.

