Catalis SE: Trading in Catalis Shares after delisting in Frankfurt
LA Waalre (pta032/19.06.2018/15:49) - Corporate news: Trading in Catalis Shares after delisting in Frankfurt
La Waalre, June 19th, 2018 - Catalis SE hereby informs its shareholders that trading in Catalis shares will be possible also after the previously announced delisting of its shares from Frankfurt stock exchange (Basis Board). Even though Frankfurt trading ceases as of June 20th, shareholders will able to trade in Catalis shares from June 21st via the platform
https://www. schnigge.de
Here are the most important topics regarding trading:
1. There are 2 ways of trading via SCHNIGGE OTC trading:
a) The easiest way: The bank carries out the order on behalf of the customer at SCHNIGGE OTC trading platform. Not all banks offer this service to their cus-tomers. SCHNIGGE has responded to this by installing an independent tech-nical platform:
2. What are the transaction costs?
In case that a bank trades directly with SCHNIGGE, SCHNIGGE charges a commission fee of 0.08% (comparable to the stock exchange broker commis-sion). The commission would be 8 Euros for a trade volume of 10,000 Euros.
3. Where can I follow last, bid & ask prices for Catalis shares?
Current price- and trading levels can be seen on the SCHNIGGE SE website. Please follow this link (only available in German):
4. What kind of orders can I place?
Shareholders can place buy and sell orders, if bewished with a limit as well with a validity. The placing of an order as well as the change of an order can be done free of charge.
For further questions please contact our Investor Relations team directly:
Catalis SE
About Catalis SE:
