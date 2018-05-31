ADHOC

Catalis SE: Trading in Catalis Shares after delisting in Frankfurt

LA Waalre (pta032/19.06.2018/15:49) - Corporate news: Trading in Catalis Shares after delisting in Frankfurt

La Waalre, June 19th, 2018 - Catalis SE hereby informs its shareholders that trading in Catalis shares will be possible also after the previously announced delisting of its shares from Frankfurt stock exchange (Basis Board). Even though Frankfurt trading ceases as of June 20th, shareholders will able to trade in Catalis shares from June 21st via the platform

https://www. schnigge.de

Here are the most important topics regarding trading:

1. There are 2 ways of trading via SCHNIGGE OTC trading:

a) The easiest way: The bank carries out the order on behalf of the customer at SCHNIGGE OTC trading platform. Not all banks offer this service to their cus-tomers. SCHNIGGE has responded to this by installing an independent tech-nical platform:

b) Investors can register themselves at www.zeichnungsplattform.de , a SCHNIGGE fintechservice. Traders will be classified and legitimized under the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) and afterwords shareholders can di-rectly place purchase and sales orders at SCHNIGGE. If a purchase is accept-ed, the investor must firstly transfer the buying amount to a SCHNIGGE ac-count and SCHNIGGE then transfers the shares to the investor´s deposit. If the shareholder wants to sell and SCHNIGGE accepts the sale, then the share-holder has to transfer the shares to a SCHNIGGE deposit. SCHNIGGE shall transfer the sales proceeds to an account designated by the shareholder.

2. What are the transaction costs?

In case that a bank trades directly with SCHNIGGE, SCHNIGGE charges a commission fee of 0.08% (comparable to the stock exchange broker commis-sion). The commission would be 8 Euros for a trade volume of 10,000 Euros.

If the customer directly trades with SCHNIGGE and the bank has to work with the transfer of funds and the transfer of the deposit, SCHNIGGE will charge an additional fee of 10 EUR for each execution.

3. Where can I follow last, bid & ask prices for Catalis shares?

Current price- and trading levels can be seen on the SCHNIGGE SE website. Please follow this link (only available in German):

https://www.schnigge.de/de/quote-center/telefonhandel-kurse.html

4. What kind of orders can I place?

Shareholders can place buy and sell orders, if bewished with a limit as well with a validity. The placing of an order as well as the change of an order can be done free of charge.

For further questions please contact our Investor Relations team directly:

Catalis SE

Investor Relations Team

t: +49 89 24 41 18 - 223

f: +49 89 24 41 18 - 228

info@catalisgroup.com

About Catalis SE:

Catalis is a worldwide leading outsourcing provider focusing on high-end technical ser-vices relating to the creation of digital content for the film, video games and software industries. Catalis offers both testing and development services. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Testronic Labs and Kuju/ Curve from seven locations throughout the US, the UK, Poland and the Netherlands.

