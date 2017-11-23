0 Produkte € 0,00

Capital increase without pre- emptive rights to partially exercise existing options and create B shares for management
Catalis SE Plans Delisting; Forecast for 2017 and Guidance for 2018
Corporate News: Capital increase executed, invitation for an EGM

Mi, 14.03.2018 16:30
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Catalis SE: Catalis SE increases Guidance for 2018

LA Waalre (pta021/14.03.2018/16:30) - Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR:

Catalis SE increases Guidance for 2018

La Waalre, March 14th 2018 - In January the company published its 2018 guidance with an expected consolidated revenue of EUR 30.0 million and an Operating Profit (EBIT) of EUR 3.00 million for 2018. Based on a very good trading in the first months of 2018 Catalis SE today increases its guidance for the year 2018 to revenue of EUR 35.0 million and an Operating Profit (EBIT) of EUR 4.70 million.

For further information on Catalis SE and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Testronic Labs and Curve Digital, please refer to www.catalisgroup.com, www.testroniclabs.com and www.kuju.com.

For further questions please contact our Investor Relations team directly:

Catalis SE
Investor Relations Team
t: +31 40 213 59 30
f: +31 40 213 56 04
info@catalisgroup.com

About Catalis SE:
Catalis is a worldwide leading outsourcing provider focusing on high-end technical ser-vices relating to the creation of digital content for the film, video games and software industries. Catalis offers both testing and development services. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Testronic Labs and Curve/ Kuju from seven locations throughout the US, the UK, Poland and the Netherlands.

(Ende)

Aussender: Catalis SE
Laan van Diepenvoorde 3
5582 LA Waalre
Niederlande
Ansprechpartner: Peter Biewald
Tel.: +31 40 213 7735
E-Mail:
Website: www.catalisgroup.com
ISIN(s): NL0012293955 (share)
Börsen: free market in Dusseldorf, basic board in Frankfurt, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
