Mi, 14.03.2018 16:30

Catalis SE: Catalis SE increases Guidance for 2018

LA Waalre (pta021/14.03.2018/16:30) - Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR:

Catalis SE increases Guidance for 2018

La Waalre, March 14th 2018 - In January the company published its 2018 guidance with an expected consolidated revenue of EUR 30.0 million and an Operating Profit (EBIT) of EUR 3.00 million for 2018. Based on a very good trading in the first months of 2018 Catalis SE today increases its guidance for the year 2018 to revenue of EUR 35.0 million and an Operating Profit (EBIT) of EUR 4.70 million.

For further information on Catalis SE and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Testronic Labs and Curve Digital, please refer to www.catalisgroup.com, www.testroniclabs.com and www.kuju.com.

About Catalis SE:

Catalis is a worldwide leading outsourcing provider focusing on high-end technical ser-vices relating to the creation of digital content for the film, video games and software industries. Catalis offers both testing and development services. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Testronic Labs and Curve/ Kuju from seven locations throughout the US, the UK, Poland and the Netherlands.

