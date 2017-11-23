|
Mi, 14.03.2018 16:30
pta20180314021
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Catalis SE: Catalis SE increases Guidance for 2018
LA Waalre (pta021/14.03.2018/16:30) - Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR:
Catalis SE increases Guidance for 2018
La Waalre, March 14th 2018 - In January the company published its 2018 guidance with an expected consolidated revenue of EUR 30.0 million and an Operating Profit (EBIT) of EUR 3.00 million for 2018. Based on a very good trading in the first months of 2018 Catalis SE today increases its guidance for the year 2018 to revenue of EUR 35.0 million and an Operating Profit (EBIT) of EUR 4.70 million.
For further information on Catalis SE and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Testronic Labs and Curve Digital, please refer to www.catalisgroup.com, www.testroniclabs.com and www.kuju.com.
For further questions please contact our Investor Relations team directly:
Catalis SE
About Catalis SE:
(Ende)
