Do, 08.02.2018 12:55
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Catalis SE: Capital increase without pre- emptive rights to partially exercise existing options and create B shares for management

LA Waalre (pta018/08.02.2018/12:55) - Capital increase without pre- emptive rights to partially exercise existing options and introduce non- tradable B shares for management

La Waalre, Febuary 8, 2018 - Catalis SE, the worldwide service provider for the digital media and entertainment industry, is pleased to announce a capital increase of in total 41,151 new shares for the purpose to enable Leo Capital 1 LLP, to convert 35,000 options into shares and provide 6,151 shares to senior management as an exchange to management's previously owned shares in Curve Digital Publishing Limited.

Leo Capital 1 LLP, a shareholder of Catalis SE will exercise a total number of 35,000 options at the fixed strike price of Euro 10.00 defined in the underlying stock option agreement. To enable these options to be converted into shares Catalis SE needs to increase its nominal capital by 35,000 shares. The transaction will take place in February 2018. At the same time another 6,151 new shares will be subscribed by Curve senior management to replace their existing shares in Curve Digital Publishing Limited.

Furthermore based on the shareholder authorisation as of October 2017 Catalis will issue a total number of 63,966 B shares, a new share class which is only used as a management incentive. Such B shares will not be tradable on the stock exchange and have no voting rights. The transaction will take place in February 2018.

The total number of shares outstanding will rise from 745,233 shares to 850,350 reflecting a nominal capital of Euro 850,350.

For further information on Catalis SE and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Testronic Labs and Kuju, please refer to www.catalisgroup.com, www.testroniclabs.com and www.kuju.com.

For further questions please contact our Investor Relations team directly:

Catalis SE
Investor Relations Team
t: +31 (0)40-2137735
f: +31 (0)40-2940263
info@catalisgroup.com

About Catalis SE:

Catalis is a worldwide leading outsourcing provider focusing on high-end technical ser-vices relating to the creation of digital content for the film, video games and software industries. Catalis offers both testing and development services. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Testronic Labs and Kuju from seven locations throughout the US, the UK, Poland and the Netherlands.

(Ende)

Aussender: Catalis SE
Laan van Diepenvoorde 3
5582 LA Waalre
Niederlande
Ansprechpartner: Peter Biewald
Tel.: +31 40 213 7735
E-Mail:
Website: www.catalisgroup.com
ISIN(s): NL0012293955 (share)
Börsen: free market in Dusseldorf, basic board in Frankfurt, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
Catalis SE
   
