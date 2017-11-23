ADHOC

Catalis SE: Catalis SE Plans Delisting; Forecast for 2017 and Guidance for 2018

La Waalre, January 25th 2018 - The Board of Directors of Catalis SE ("Company") plans to terminate the inclusion of the shares of the Company for trading in the Basic Board segment of the Regulated Unofficial Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. At an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company ("EGM") that is planned for March 20th 2018, the Board of Directors will propose a vote on the delisting. Should the EGM vote in favour of the delisting, the Board of Directors will immediately file a corresponding termination letter with Deutsche Börse AG. The period until the termination will then become effective is three months. It must be assumed that the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will cease trading the shares of the Company immediately following the expiry of the notice period. As a result of this, the Company anticipates that the other stock exchanges on which shares of the Company are traded (Stuttgart, Munich, Berlin and Dusseldorf) will also cease trading such shares.

As the Company has no trading activities in Germany, the Board of Directors believes that a listing of the shares in Germany is not appropriate and no longer justifies the associated costs. While it is the Board of Directors' present intention to relist the Company on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market following the approval of the delisting, further investigations and preparations are necessary before a final decision will be taken in this regard. Therefore, as of today, an uninterrupted stock exchange trading in the shares of the Company cannot be warranted and shareholders must currently assume that there will be no stock exchange trading of the Company's shares following a delisting.

A general meeting to vote on the relocation of the registered office to the U.K. announced last year is now planned for the second half of the year 2018.

The expected outcome of the Group for 2017 (subject to audit) is a consolidated revenue of EUR 24.0 million revenue (2016: EUR 19.30 million) and an Operating Profit (EBIT) of EUR 1.70 million (2016: EUR 1.20 million) after adjustments for non-recurring and discontinued operations. The Board approved a Group budget for 2018 in the period before the New Year with a consolidated revenue of EUR 27.8 million revenue and an Operating Profit (EBIT) of Euro 2.6 million, but the strong start in January has led us to revise the full year expectations to a consolidated revenue of EUR 30 million revenue and an Operating Profit (EBIT) of EUR 3.0 million.

