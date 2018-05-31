|
Wienerberger AG: Dividend Notification
Wien (pta021/15.06.2018/12:29) -
The 149th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of our company on 14 June 2018 resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.30 per share for the business year 2017.
Ex-dividend trade on the Vienna Stock Exchange: 18 June 2018
Wienerberger AG
For additional information contact:
Klaus Ofner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under https://www.wienerberger.com/investor-relations/the-wienerberger-share/the-wienerberger-share/shareholder-structure.
(Ende)
