Fr, 15.06.2018 12:29

Wienerberger AG: Dividend Notification

Wien (pta021/15.06.2018/12:29) - The 149th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of our company on 14 June 2018 resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.30 per share for the business year 2017.

The dividend of EUR 0.30 per share, minus 27.5% withholding tax, will be credited to the depository banks starting on Wednesday, 20 June 2018.

Ex-dividend trade on the Vienna Stock Exchange: 18 June 2018

Wienerberger AG

Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Central and Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 197 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of Eur 3,120 million and EBITDA of Eur 415 million in 2017.

For additional information contact:

Karin Steinbichler, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

T +43 1 601 92 - 10149 | communication@wienerberger.com

Klaus Ofner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

T +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com

Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under https://www.wienerberger.com/investor-relations/the-wienerberger-share/the-wienerberger-share/shareholder-structure.

