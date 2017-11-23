0 Produkte € 0,00

ADHOC
Do, 29.03.2018 20:15
Total voting rights according to article 41 WpHG
Medigene AG: Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 41 of the WpHG

Planegg (pta045/29.03.2018/20:15) - Publication

1. Details of issuer
Medigene AG
Lochhamer Straße 11, 82152 Planegg, Deutschland

2. Type of capital measure
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
Date of status / date of effect: 29.03.2018

3. New total number of voting rights
22310815

(Ende)

Aussender: Medigene AG
Lochhamer Straße 11
82152 Planegg
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Medigene PR/IR
Tel.: +49 89 2000 33 3301
E-Mail:
Website: www.medigene.de
ISIN(s): DE000A1X3W00 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hamburg, free market in Hannover, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
